Is Jerry Rice Gay? Everything About His Relationships!

Jerry Lee Rice is a retired American football wide receiver who spent 20 seasons in the National Football League. He spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, where he won three titles, but he also played briefly for the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

Jerry Rice: Is He Gay?

Despite rumors to the contrary, Jerry Rice is apparently not gay, per reporting by Fresherslive.com. Yet, Jerry has not yet confirmed this report. The Professional Football Hall of Fame claims he has the best career totals of any wide receiver in NFL history.

Brandishing News named Jerry Rice second on their list of the 100 Greatest Football Players of All Time in 1999, with only Jim Brown placing higher.

Related: Is Jack Harlow Gay? Know More About His Sexuality and Life!

Who Is Jerry Rice Currently Dating?

According to the year 2023, Latisha Pelayo is Jerry Rice’s current girlfriend. They did not start dating until 2011. They have opposite signs; she is a Libra and he is a N/A. The least compatible signs with Libra are Cancer and Capricorn, whereas Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius are often considered to be the most compatible.

Latisha Pelayo’s age is N/A but Jerry’s age is 60. Thanks to CelebsCouples, we know that Jerry Rice has been in at least two other relationships before this one. It’s not his first time being married off.

The duration of Jerry Rice and Latisha Pelayo’s romance is almost 13 years.

Ex-Wife of Jerry Rice

On September 8, 1987, after dating for some time, Rice proposed to Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell. Jacqueline Rice filed for divorce in June of 2007; the divorce was finalized in late December 2009. Their kids are actors Jacqui Bonet (1987), Jerry Rice Jr. (1991), and Jada Symone (1996). (born in 1996). Junior attended Menlo School in Atherton, California, and has now graduated from high school. Jerry Jr. was able to walk on at UCLA and redshirt his freshman year.

After three seasons at UCLA, Jerry Rice Jr. graduated and transferred to UNLV, where he was immediately eligible to play. As a wide receiver for the Rebels, Jerry Jr. attended a local pro day organized by the 49ers in preparation for the 2014 NFL Draft, but he was not chosen.

Jerry’s younger son Brenden Rice spent two years as a football player for the Colorado Buffaloes. On January 1 in the year 2022, it was stated that Brenden will be attending USC. On October 21, 2019, Rice tied the knot with his longtime sweetheart Latisha Pelayo.

Related: Is Sal Vulcano Gay: He Disclosed His Sexuality in An Interview!

The Profession of Jerry Rice

After Rice’s record-breaking year at Mississippi Valley State, he was noticed by NFL scouts. His time in the 40-yard dash varied between 4.45 and 4.71 seconds, depending on the source. Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers were both considering signing him. Before this pick, San Francisco had already won two of the previous four Super Bowls.

Later, in Go Long!, Rice admitted that he frequently “played mental games” with himself, questioned if he had what it took to make it in the NFL, and even explored a career change to electronics repair. Rice told Fox News Digital in 2022: “To be honest, I never thought I was going to get drafted, I downplayed everything because I didn’t want that disappointment of being up here and then coming down in disappointment if it didn’t happen.”