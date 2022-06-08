How to Watch the UEFA Nations League on Amazon Firestick for Free

The UEFA Nations League comes after all domestic leagues and cups end. UEFA started this competition because the international friendlies were not providing enough competition for national teams.

It means that you will see fewer international friendlies now because UEFA Nations League is there on all of the remaining international dates.

How many teams are there, and what is the format?

55 teams will compete with each other. There are four leagues(A,B,C,D). League A, B, and C have four groups of four teams. Group D has only one group of four teams and one group of three teams.

League A has the strongest nations, and group D has some of the weakest. Teams of the same group will play each other in a home and an away match.

Which team plays in which group?

League A has four groups of four teams, which are:

1) Austria, Croatia, Denmark, and France are in Group 1,

2) Switzerland, Portugal, Czech Republic, and Spain are in Group 2,

3) Germany, Hungary, England, and Italy are in Group 3,

4) Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, and Wales are in Group 4.

The first match of this group(and the competition) was between Poland and Wales. The scores were level(1-1) till the 84th minute, but Karol Swiderski scored to secure a win for Poland.

League B also has four groups of four teams, which are:

1) America, Ireland, Scotland, and Ukraine are in Group 1,

2) Albania, Iceland, Israel, and Russia are in Group 2,

3) Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland, Montenegro, and Romania are in Group 3,

4) Norway, Serbia, Slovenia, and Sweden are in Group 4

League C also has four groups of four teams, which are:

1) Faroe Islands, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Turkey are in Group 1,

2) Greece, Cyprus, Northern Ireland, and Kosovo are in Group 2,

3) Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Slovakia are in Group 3,

4) Georgia, Bulgaria, Gibraltar, and North Macedonia are in Group 4

League D has only two groups(one of four teams and the other of three):

1) Latvia, Andorra, Moldova, and Liechtenstein are in Group 1,

2) San Marin, Estonia, and Malta are in Group 2.

Russia will not take part in group 2 because of the sanctions. It will get relegated automatically.

Where to watch this tournament?

If you want to know about the official channels and the OTT platforms, this is the list:

Sony Ten 1,

Sony Ten 1 HD,

Sony Ten 2,

Sony Ten 2 HD

If you want to stream it on the app in India, you can use,

Sony LIV,

Jio TV.

Jio TV app is one of the most reliable and free options to stream UEFA content. However, if you do not live in India, you can move to the next paragraph.

If you want to stream a football match for free, the first thing you might want to do is install a VPN. A VPN hides your IP and identity, and it is more secure. It can help you avoid getting in any legal trouble.

VPN apps are available on the official Play Store as well as in the form of .apk files. VPNs are available for Android devices, iOS, Amazon Fire Sticks, etc.

For instance, if you want to stream football on a big screen using an Amazon Firestick, you can use this VPN connection for secure streaming. You will find several working servers in this application.

After installing and using a VPN, you can stream live football matches either by third-party apps or websites. You can use websites like,

VIPRow Sports,

Stream2Watch,

Sportsurge,

VIPBoxTV,

Roja Directa, etc

You might also want to use an Adblocker because you can get pop-ups and ads while streaming content for free.

If you want to use applications to stream content for free, you can choose from,

Mobdro(Windows, Android),

YipTV(Android, Windows, iOS),

ESPN(Chromecast, Android, iOS),

SuperSport(iOS, Android),

SofaScore(iOS, Android)

You can check live scores, listen to the live commentary, and see the goal and event videos of the game.

Final Verdict

If you want to stream live sports for free, you might want to use a VPN. Also, you might not want to set your expectations very high. You can get good links that will give you HD streams, but you should also be ready for low-quality links and several pop-ups.

Official apps and websites provide the best experience overall. But, if you want to save some money, you can use free websites or apps.