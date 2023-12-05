How to Update Instagram on iOS?

To update Instagram on iOS, open the App Store, do a search for the app in the search bar’s bottom menu, and then tap Instagram.

To update Instagram on Android, open the Google Play Store, type “Instagram” into the search bar, and then tap Instagram.

To save the hassle of manually upgrading your apps, you might want to enable automatic updates for iOS or Android.

If you own an iOS or Android smartphone, this post will show you how to update the Instagram app.

For optimal performance and access to all new features, make sure you’re using the most recent version of the Instagram app.

The following are some screenshots and instructions taken from iOS 14. If the iOS version on your smartphone is outdated, you might have to upgrade it.

Start up your iOS device’s App Store.

Underneath the menu, tap Search.

Type “Instagram” into the top-level search bar and choose the app from the suggested results.

Next to the Instagram app, tap Update.

Take note:

Instead of “Update,” the button will read “Open” if the Instagram app is already updated. You may download Instagram by tapping the “Get” button if you don’t already have it installed. A cloud button will appear so you may re-download the app if you have already done so.

After the update is complete, you can either press Open to access Instagram or tap more to view the details of the upgrade.

An Updates option may appear in the bottom menu (based on your iOS version) if you haven’t enabled automatic updates for your iOS applications. Instagram and other apps may be updated individually or in bulk using the touch feature.

If you want to see all of your applications at once, you may use the profile icon on the top right. Scroll down until you see Instagram, and then press Update next to it.

FAQ

My Instagram password has expired; how can I reset it?

Simply go to the Instagram login page, and then touch the “Forgot Password” button to change your password. After entering your username, email address, or phone number, click the “Reset Password” button. To reset your password, go to the email or phone number linked to your account and look for a link. Just follow the steps.

In what ways may I deactivate my Instagram account?

You may permanently delete your Instagram account by going to the Account Deletion page in your computer browser. You may be asked to check in before you can proceed. After entering your password and choosing a reason to cancel your account, click the “Permanently delete my account” button.

Is there a way to make Instagram likes invisible?

Go to your profile, then menu, then settings, then privacy, then posts, then finally hide likes and view counts on other people’s Instagram posts. Press the three dots next to your profile photo > conceal like count to conceal the number of people who have liked your posts.