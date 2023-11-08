What Is Instagram’s “Add Yours” Story Feature and How Do You Use It?

What the heck is this “Add Yours” Instagram Story Sticker that Instagram recently released? Everyone is talking about (and sharing) Stories on the app. Consider the latest app trends that went viral: “Who are you in love with?” and “We’ll plant one tree for every pet picture.”

In essence, the “Add Yours” function gives users another option to interact with Instagram Stories by enabling them to initiate or join a series of replies to prompts that are often utilized by hundreds or even millions of “Grammers.” Essentially, it’s a fun method of fostering a feeling of community within the app.

Instagram users respond to the chain with their own interpretation of whatever the prompt is, even if it’s not what you would expect (for example, if someone posted a photo of their favorite meal for the “Who are you in love with?” sticker instead of their significant other or a celebrity crush).

You could even think of Instagram’s “Add Yours” feature as one big game of “IG telephone.” You may either create your own “Add Yours” sticker question or participate in one that someone else has already started. But what is your method?

How to Use the “Add Yours” Story Feature on Instagram

To participate in the trend, all you have to do is click the “Add Yours” button on any sticker you see on someone else’s article. Prepare a picture or a video to upload to your Story as usual if you’re feeling brave and ready to launch your own sticker.

Next, select the Instagram Story sticker option from the menu at the top of the screen, and then press the “Add Yours” button. By touching the dice located just over the keyboard at the bottom of your screen, Instagram will provide a prompt for you, or you may opt to make one yourself. It truly is that simple!

How to See “Add Yours” Instagram Stories From Other Users

If you come across an existing “Add Yours” sticker, you may watch other IG Stories from public Instagram profiles that took part in that specific prompt by clicking on the sticker itself. You may go back to your Instagram story and click your sticker to see who has responded to your own “Add Yours” prompt.

What to Do If You Can’t Find the “Add Yours” Instagram Story Sticker

Try stopping and restarting the app to see if you can interact with the “Add Yours” stickers, or see if there’s a pending update for the Instagram app on your device if you can’t see the “Add Yours” sticker option for your own IG Stories.

Should neither of those suggested solutions resolve the issue, it’s possible that the “Add Yours” option hasn’t been released in your area yet. In any case, you may always report the issue using Instagram’s Help section, which is accessible through your settings.