Get Ready for Battle Royale: Download the Fortnite App

Ready to take part in the battle royale? The Fortnite app can now be downloaded. You may access one of the most-played video games in the world using this app. Fortnite has over 200 million players, so it’s hardly surprising that it’s become so popular. Regardless of your gaming background or level of inexperience, our software will make it simple and quick for you to join the action. You can personalize your avatar, select from a variety of game modes, connect with friends and more with this app, for a truly immersive experience.



There is also always something new waiting for you in-game thanks to frequent updates and the constant addition of new features. So, what are you waiting for? Read below how to download the Fortnite app today and get ready for the battle royale.

How to Download and Install the Fortnite App?

To download and set up the Fortnite app, you'll need an Epic Games account. After creating an account, visit the Epic Games website and log in. Click on the "Games" button at the top of the screen, and then select "Fortnite" from the list of games. Click "Download Now" on the following page, then adhere to the on-screen instructions to download and install Fortnite on your device. Launch Fortnite after installation and log in with your Epic Games credentials to start playing.



Easy peasy, right?

What Are the System Requirements for Installing the Fortnite App?

Now, let’s go over the system requirements for installing the Fortnite app as follows:



Minimum Requirements:

– OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or Mac OSX Sierra

– Processor: Core i3 2.4 GHz

– Memory: 4GB RAM

– Graphics Card: Intel HD 4000

– Storage Space: 16 GB available space



Recommended Requirements:

– OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Mac OSX High Sierra

– Processor: Core i5 2.8 GHz or better

– Memory: 8GB RAM or more

– Graphics Card: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 equivalent DX11 GPU

– Storage Space: 20 GB available space

Is Technical Support Available if I Experience Issues with Downloading or Running the App?

Providing the best convenience to customers, yes, technical support is available if you experience any issues with downloading or running the Fortnite app. You can contact their customer service team via email or phone and they will be more than happy to help you out. Their team is available 24/7 (round-the-clock) and they strive to provide a quick response time so that your issue can be resolved as soon as possible. They also have an extensive FAQ page on our website which may answer some of your questions before contacting us.

Are There Parental Controls Available when Using the App?

Luckily yes – parental settings are provided when using the app, giving parents the best possible control over how much their kids game each day. Parents can create a profile for their child and alter the settings to restrict access to particular features and material. For additional safety of their children, parents can keep an eye on their child’s app usage and get alerts if any objectionable content is visited. Parents can also prevent their kids from accessing particular websites or applications while using the app.