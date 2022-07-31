How to Download Fortnite on Iphone: Why Can’t I Install Fortnite from The App Store?

A dispute between Apple and Epic Games resulted in Fortnite, one of the most well-liked games currently available on any platform, being abruptly removed from the App Store in 2020. The decision, which made it unable to download Fortnite to iPhones and iPads normally, infuriated gamers all over the world.

Fear not, though, as installing Fortnite on your iPhone or iPad is still doable even if you’ve never purchased or played the game before. The techniques to play Fortnite on an iPhone or iPad despite Apple no longer allowing it in the App Store are described in this article.

A new touch-control version of the game is now being tested in beta by Nvidia GeForce Now as of May 19, 2022. There are instructions for playing below.

Why Am I Unable to Download Fortnite via The App Store?

Most likely, you are already aware of Apple’s protracted legal battle with Epic Games. Everything started when Fortnite was removed from the App Store by Apple in August 2020 as a result of Epic creating an in-app payment structure to avoid paying Apple’s 30% cut.

The companies filed lawsuits against one another and fought it out in court for the majority of 2021 and the rest of 2020 before the judge ultimately rendered a decision that primarily favored Apple.

The good news is that this doesn’t mean Fortnite will be taken from your iPhone if you already have it. There is no stopping Fortnite. Your iPhone will continue to have it. The only problem can arise if bugs eventually prevent the program from functioning.

The people who don’t already have Fortnite on their devices and want to discover a new way to download it are the ones who are experiencing problems.

Does Apple Want to Reinstate Fortnite in The App Store?

With the exception of a few appeals and opposition to the judge’s concessions, the legal wrangling seems to be mostly finished. It appears like Fortnite won’t be coming back to the App Store anytime soon, as there are little signs of amity between the two businesses.

Method 1: Play Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

A Microsoft account is necessary.

Fortnite can be streamed using Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

This is how you can play Fortnite using touch controls or an Xbox controller, which can be connected to an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac by following these steps: How to connect your iPhone or iPad to an Xbox One controller.

The biggest drawback of this approach is the potential for quality compromises and greater latency as you are streaming the Xbox version of the game via the cloud.

Follow these instructions to install Xbox Cloud Gaming and play Fortnite on your iPhone or iPad:

Use the browser on your iPhone or iPad to navigate to xbox.com/play and sign in using your Microsoft account.

You can play Fortnite and other Xbox Cloud Gaming titles here.

A Game Pass Ultimate subscription is not necessary to play Fortnite.

Learn more about Microsoft’s announcement that Fortnite will be offered without charge via the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Method 2: Use Ge Force Now to Play Fortnite

Needs: GeForce graphics card, decent internet connection Subscription is no longer necessary, however, it is suggested.

You may play Fortnite using the Safari web browser with the help of Nvidia’s GeForce Now service, which received an update in January 2022. Initially a closed beta, Nvidia has now made the test available to anybody who wants to play. You don’t even need to have a subscription to play; however, you will only be able to play for an hour at a time and perform at a lower level if you don’t have one.

A cloud-based gaming service is GeForce Now. This implies that the actual gameplay is produced remotely rather than locally, allowing you to enjoy high-end gaming performance on a budget PC, Mac, iPad, or iPhone. Just make sure your internet connection is strong. Nvidia advises using 25–50Mbps.

Tiers are used to organize subscription pricing, with a free tier (yay!) at the bottom for quick sessions and low performance. The elite-performance RTX 3080 tier costs £89.99/$99.99 for six months, compared to £8.99/$9.99 for the Priority plan.

The explainer on our sister site Tech Advisor has all the information you need: Nvidia GeForce Now: What is it?

Method 3: Install Fortnite from Your Previous Purchases

Requires: Previous Fortnite purchase or installation

Despite Apple removing Fortnite from the App Store, if you have previously purchased and/or installed Fortnite on your device and don’t currently have a copy on your device, you may easily install it on your iPhone or iPad.

Your iPhone or iPad should now be in the App Store.

Click the Account icon (usually shows your Apple ID profile photo or Memoji.)

To view a list of all the apps and games you’ve ever downloaded, select Purchased > My Purchases.

Look up Fortnite (you could use the search bar).

To redownload Fortnite, tap the download icon (a cloud with a downward pointing arrow).

