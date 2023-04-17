Family and Friends of Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Celebrate Her at Her Baby Shower — View the Photos!

Family and acquaintances of Lindsay Lohan are celebrating her pregnancy.

The 36-year-old actress and singer, who is currently pregnant and expecting her first child with spouse Bader Shammas, was honored over the weekend with a baby shower.

Alongside a photo of herself and Lindsay, Juliet Angus wrote, “Flew into town to shower my gorgeous pregnant best friend and glowing mama-to-be.”

Dakota Lohan, the younger brother of Lindsay, posted a photo of himself and his 36-year-old brother-in-law Shammas to his Instagram Story with the caption “Ma brother for life.”

Lindsay also posted a picture of herself and her sister Aliana Lohan with a “Sisters” sticker positioned above them on her own account.

In March, Lindsay announced her ecstatic pregnancy news.

At the time, the Freaky Friday actress posted a picture of a white onesie that read “Coming Soon” with the caption “We are fortunate and excited!” additionally labeling Shammas.

A representative for the couple verified to PEOPLE that the actress married the financier in early July 2022, following her November 2021 Instagram announcement of her engagement. “My affection. My life. My immediate kinfolk. My future,” she captioned the image at the time.

Lindsay’s marriage became public knowledge after she referred to her “husband” on Instagram.

Dina Lohan, Lindsay’s mother, previously gushed to PEOPLE about her daughter’s upcoming thrilling chapter shortly after her pregnancy became public knowledge.

“I am truly ecstatic. I’m so delighted, I can’t stop smiling,” said Dina, 60. “It’s unbelievable. We are simply overjoyed. It’s such a wonderful gift for my child! And I adore infants. Who doesn’t?”

“My oldest child is pregnant,” said the mother of four. “It’s so insane. Sometimes I’m a little taken aback when you say, “Well, obviously it makes you older!”

While Dina would not affirm Lindsay’s due date (“I cannot tell, I will be in trouble!”) or the gender of the fetus (“I cannot tell, I will be in trouble!”), she did reveal that she knows the baby’s sex. Dina remarked, “The nursery is entirely white, so that tells you nothing.”