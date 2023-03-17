Essential Twitter Statistics You Need to Know in 2023

Twitter’s ability to deliver real-time information makes it a popular platform for news organizations. It is also well-liked by marketers who utilize microblogs and hashtags to socially advertise the goods and services of their business.

Elon Musk recently acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal. To introduce himself as the new Twitter CEO, Musk tweeted “The Bird is Freed” and “Let the good times roll” on the network. How have Twitter’s numbers held up since the massive takeover?

In this essay, I’ll do my best to illuminate all facets of Twitter using the most recent data.

I’ll also present what people think about Elon Musk taking over the site. Have you prepared? Let’s get started.

Top Twitter Insights

Although there are more than 1.3 billion Twitter accounts, only 237.8 million of them have active monthly users who can be paid. According to ExpressVPN, over 6% of U.S. users are expected to quit the platform this year alone. This accounts for a loss of around 3.6 million users. Moreover, the number is expected to continue to decrease to 51 million in 2024, which would be the lowest user count since 2014.

92% of Tweets on Twitter are Generated by 10% of the Users

Most Twitter users don’t share a lot of stuff on the platform. In fact, most users tweet just once a month on average. Hence, most Twitter users are consuming rather than posting content. According to data, 10% of Twitter users are responsible for 92% of all tweets from American users, indicating that a small but active subset of users is responsible for a substantial amount of content.

Nearly 48% of the users use Twitter to Stay Updated with the Latest News

We use social media for a variety of purposes. But how are Twitter users primarily using it? It appears that the primary purpose of utilizing Twitter in the United States is to obtain news. The whole breakdown of Twitter usage is provided below:

48% of people use Twitter for news, 48% for amusement and 34% to stay in touch with friends and family.

33% will follow brands and businesses

14% to expand their network of business contacts





12 percent for other uses

Daily Time Spent by U.S. Adults on Twitter Averages Six Minutes

We undoubtedly spend a lot of time on social media each day. It’s so simple to pick up our phones and start aimlessly scrolling through social media to check what our loved ones, friends, and favorite businesses are posting. According to data, American individuals use Twitter on average for six minutes each day.

Adults reportedly spent only four minutes or less on Twitter in the UK.

Let’s have a quick overview of all other significant Twitter statistics:





There are 237.8 million daily active users on Twitter right now (mDAU).



With 79.6 million users, the United States has the largest Twitter user base. In the US, Twitter has 41.5 million monetizable daily active users.



In February 2023, Twitter let go of another 200 staff. At the moment, Twitter employs 2000 full-time employees as well as thousands of contractors.



38.5 percent of Twitter’s viewership is between the ages of 25 and 34.



In 2022, Twitter’s brand value will expand by 85%. In terms of users, Twitter is the 14th most popular social networking platform worldwide. The gender split on Twitter is 56.4% men and 43.6% women. Barack Obama has 133.2 million followers on Twitter, making him the most popular user.



The second quarter of 2022 saw revenue for Twitter of $1.175 billion.

Recent Twitter Workforce Downsizing (2023 and 2022)

Twitter reportedly let go of 10% of its remaining employees, or at least 200 individuals, on February 25, 2023.

Since purchasing the social networking site in October, Elon Musk has been actively seeking ways to reduce expenses, and this decision is part of that effort. When Twitter fired off over 50% of its workforce back in November 2022, the number of employees dropped from 7,500 to about 1,800.

U.S. Adults and Their Opinion on Elon Musk

In this part, we talk about how many American adults think highly of Elon Musk. These statistics are quite significant because Elon Musk and Twitter are both based in the United States and because it has the most Twitter users overall. Let’s get started by exploring them.



16% of American adults think very favorably of Elon Musk, while 14% think very negatively of him.

According to a Statista online poll conducted in the United States, women are less likely to have a favorable opinion of Elon Musk in the IT industry. More than 20% of men who responded said they had a very positive opinion of Musk, compared to 10% of women who did.

22% of respondents who identified as Hispanic had a moderately positive opinion of Elon Musk. While 28% of black people said they had heard of Musk but had no opinion, 27% of white people said they thought very favorably of him.

When it comes to generational sentiments, Gen Z has the most positive views (20%) of the new Twitter CEO. Unexpectedly, this generation also has the highest level of negative views (24%).

Conclusion

This was my interpretation of the most recent Twitter usage data. It will be interesting to watch how Twitter develops now that Elon Musk is in charge of it.

Tell me which statistics you found to be most useful. As I get new information, I’ll keep updating this section. Happy tweeting until then!