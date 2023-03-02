Drake’s Heartfelt Confession: Regretting the Consequences of Naming Exes in His Songs

During an appearance on Moody Conversations with Lil Yachty, he claimed, “The lyrics are never written with malicious purpose.”

Drake is reconsidering his decision to include his ex-girlfriends in his music.

The Certified Lover Boy rapper talked openly about mentioning his ex-girlfriends in his songs during a recent visit on the first episode of Moody Talks with Lil Yachty on FUTUREMOODS.

Drake, 36, said of writing about his ex-girlfriends: ‘Maybe I coulda done without, like, s—ing on someone for age or disturbing somebody’s life.

The “Knife Talk” rapper said, “The songs are never written with malicious purpose, but I once had someone tell me, “You know, it’s not necessarily what you’re saying about me, it’s the fact that you said it.

‘I didn’t have the heart,’ claims Drake, to tell Lil Wayne. He mispronounced his name in a 2008 collaboration

He continued by reflecting on a discussion he had about it with an ex.

He said she informed him: “You don’t know who my boyfriend is today, or what my family knows or doesn’t know,” I added. And if you sing about me by name and show any sign of dissatisfaction with me, I’m suddenly left to pick up the pieces of the life I’ve worked so hard to create for myself.”

Drake said, “So I’ve tried my best to quit doing that. Nevertheless, I also value honesty in music, so there is a push and pull there.

Drake has mentioned dating famous people in his songs throughout his career, including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and SZA, who he mentioned in his song “Mr. Right Now” in October 2021.

Well, she stated she wanted to “f—- to some SZA, wait / ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08,” he rapped.

In the song “Firework” from 2010, Drake has a line about going on a date with Rihanna.

Who could have imagined that Lucky Strike would keep you at my side? What transpired between us that evening still continues to bother me.

Drake also mentioned “introducing the notion in my head of a graceful exit” from music in another exchange with Lil Yachty. The rapper said he’s not ready to give up just yet but added, “I’m not going to force myself to compete,” adding that he hopes to keep working on projects and collaborating with others that resonate with people.

Moreover, it was recently made public that Drake’s security team reportedly rejected a subpoena sent to him in connection with the slaying of XXXtentacion. In June 2018, while XXXtentacion was leaving a car dealership in Miami, Florida, he was shot and died. He was 20 years old.