Barack and Michelle Obama ink deal with Amazon’s Audible

The Obamas are on their way to Audible.com headquarters. Audible, Amazon's audiobook and podcast service, has inked an exclusive multi-year first-look production contract with Higher Ground, Barack, and Michelle Obama's production firm. There are various audio projects that will be disseminated internationally as part of the deal, which offers Audible first dibs on Higher Ground content

The terms of the contract, including the sums involved and how long it would last, were not made public.

After rumors surfaced in April that the Obamas were canceling their agreement with Spotify, the Obamas announced a new contract with Audible Tuesday. As of 2019, that agreement had been in place.

There’s No One We’d Prefer Write Our Next Chapter with Than Audible,” Said the Former First Lady.

Former President Obama stated in a statement: “At Higher Ground, we have always strived to lift up voices that deserve to be heard—and Audible is engaged in accomplishing that goal with us.” When I first met them, I was excited about the prospect of working with them to make stories that would both entertain and inspire people.

According to a press release, she pledged, “Together we will keep working to tell captivating, controversial, and emotional tales while doing everything we can make sure they reach the persons who need to hear them”.

Obama’s Interest in Entertainment Is Not Limited to This Arrangement

it is only one aspect of their post-White House involvement.

A Netflix exclusive production contract with Higher Ground has resulted in award-winning television and feature productions. Consider the 2019 Academy Award-winning documentary “American Plant,” which depicts the opening of a Chinese factory in working-class Ohio.

Higher Ground has created podcasts like “Renegades: Born in the USA,” a series of interviews between former President Barack Obama and rock artist Bruce Springsteen, and “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” which the business claims are the “most listened to Spotify Original to date.

Barack and Michelle Obama left the White House in 2017 when Obama’s second term ended. This is incorrect. In an earlier report, the departure date was incorrectly mentioned.

