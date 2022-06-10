Aamir Liaquat Hussain Controversy: The Murder of A Pakistani Television Celebrity Has Sparked Outrage.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain (Urdu: ; 5 July 1971 – 9 June 2022) was a Pakistani politician, pundit, and television host who lived from 5 July 1971 to 9 June 2022. Hussain was a top-ranking TV anchor who was named three times among the world’s 500 most influential Muslims and among Pakistan’s 100 most popular celebrities. He was repeatedly chastised in the media for his inflammatory remarks against celebrities. From August 2018 to October 2021, he served in the Pakistan National Assembly before resigning from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He previously served as a member of the National Assembly from 2002 to 2007 and as Minister of State for Religious Affairs in Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz’s federal cabinet from 2004 to 2007. He died of suffocation on June 9, 2022, in his room at his home, according to investigators. His house was filled with smoke owing to a generator.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and renowned TV personality in Pakistan, died in Karachi on Thursday under unknown circumstances. He was 49 years old at the time.

Dania Shah, Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third wife, spoke up about the TV host’s sudden demise. Dania Shah posted on Instagram: “May Allah forgives Aamir and provides him the best position in Jannah for his soul. Ameen”

On Thursday morning, Hussain’s employee Javed reported hearing a scream from the TV host’s room. From the inside, he claimed, the room was locked. When Hussain’s domestic staff received no response at the other end, they broke down the door to the room.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a former member of Pakistan’s National Assembly, was discovered dead at his house in Karachi on Thursday. He was taken to a private hospital, where physicians confirmed that he had died. He was 49 years old at the time.

Hussain, who was also a prominent television anchor, had complained of discomfort on Wednesday but declined to go to the hospital, according to sources. On Thursday morning, his coworkers overheard him screaming in anguish. They busted down his door and transported him to the Aga Khan University Hospital.

Speaker of the National Assembly Parvaiz Ashraf also acknowledged Hussain’s death on June 9 and postponed the House’s sessions. Former Pakistan Tereek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Parliament Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed his sorrow at Liaquat’s untimely passing and prayed for his family’s resilience. “Forgiveness prayers.” An Urdu tweet from the President’s office approximately read

The President Conveyed Compassion and Patience to The Deceased’s Family.

It’s worth noting that Liaquat’s third wife, Syeda Dania Shah, filed for divorce against him on May 10. Shah, who is 18 years old, married the politician, who is 49, in February of this year. Shah claimed in an Instagram post that her marriage to Liaquat had been a ‘torment.’ She went on to say that Liaquat had beaten her while she inebriated. She had requested PKR 115 million in haq mehr, as well as a house and jewelry.

According to reports, the Karachi Police Department was unable to find any evidence of wrongdoing in the case. While a basic search of the deceased’s home in Karachi’s Khudakhud Colony has been carried out, the Police have stated that CCTV footage of his home in Khudakhud Colony would also be examined.

Apart from being a politician and a TV personality, Liaquat was also a comedian and a popular figure on social media memes. In Pakistan and India, several memes based on clips of him have gone viral on social media.

Transmissions of Ramadan and Liaquat

After returning to Geo TV in 2012, Liaqat hosted Pehchan Ramazan and Amaan Ramazan in 2013. He joined Geo TV as vice president in January 2014 and presented the game program Inaam Ghar.

He joined Express Media Group in June 2014 as president and Group Editor of religious programming on Daily Express, where he also presented Pakistan Ramazan.

Hussain returned to Geo TV in November 2014 to anchor Subh-e-Pakistan, and in November 2015, he was named president of Geo Entertainment.

Bol’s Journey

In 2016, Liaquat joined the BOL media company and began anchoring ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga,’ a current affairs talk show. In 2017, he hosted Ramazan Mein BOL, at which time he also began hosting Game Show Aisay Chalay Ga.

Acting

With ‘Bas Corona,’ a made-for-TV comedy about the pandemic, he made her acting debut. His wife was played by actress Nausheen Shah, while his parents were played by legendary actresses Qavi Khan and Saba Faisal.

The news of his demise, however, did not sit well with many social media users, who suspected foul play in his death. While some speculated that he committed suicide, others claimed that the controversial politician was assassinated.

“All the members and others who published private recordings of Amir Liaqat are responsible for his death,” one user commented. You’re all to blame. It’s not a suicide; it’s a murder.”

“Is it possible that Amir Liaqat was slain to distract from the death of Mr. Maqsood Charasi, a billionaire peon of the Shareef family?” another person speculated. Another Twitter user claimed, “Imran Khan is behind the murder of Dr. Amir Liaqat.”

Others blamed his wife, Dania Shah, for his death on social media. “Dania Aamir should be charged with Aamir Liaquat’s murder #AamirLiaquat,” one person tweeted.

