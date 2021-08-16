According to the latest news, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has officially unveiled its latest flagship gaming smartphones ASUS ROG Phone 5s and ASUS ROG Phone 5s Pro in Taiwan. Both the models come with an FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset, and up to 18 GB RAM.

These two smartphones are successors of the ASUS ROG Phone 5 series that made its entrance earlier this year. The two models retain the 6.78 inches Full HD+ Samsung’s E4 AMOLED HDR display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The display supports up to 300 Hz touch-sampling rate with a touch latency of 24.3 ms. The processor is backed by up to 18 GB of RAM and the maximum storage is 512 GB.

As far as design is concerned, the ROG Phone 5s features the same design as the ROG Phone 5. On the other hand, the ROG Phone 5s Pro adopts a ROG Vision Color PMOLED display. The ROG logo at the back is also RGB backlit. In both the handsets, the display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

ASUS launches ROG 5s and its Pro variant in Taiwan

In the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The device sports a 64 MP rear camera with a Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 13 MP 125˚ ultra wide camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 5 MP macro sensor with f/2.0 aperture. In the front, the handset boasts a 24 MP selfie camera with 0.9µm pixel size and f/2.0 aperture.

Both the devices will run on the latest Android 11 OS with ROG UI. Other features include dual SIM support (nano + nano), dual 7 magnet Linear 12x16mm front-facing speakers with GameFX & Dirac HD sound, Quad microphones with OZO Noise Reduction Technology, a 3.5mm audio jack, an in-display fingerprint sensor, ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5, and grip press detection.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the handsets come with Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and NFC support. The handsets are backed by a 6000 mAH battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging via USB Type-C port.

ASUS ROG Phone 5s 16 GB + 256 GB version comes with a price tag of NT$ 29,990 (~$1,077) while the 18 GB + 512 GB version comes with a price tag of NT$ 33,990 (~$1221). The handset is available in Phantom Black and Aurora White color. On the other hand, the ASUS ROG Phone 5s Pro comes with a price tag of NT$ 37,990 (~$1,365) for the 18 GB + 512 GB version and is available in only Phantom Black color only. This Pro version comes with an AeroActive Cooler 5 in the box.

ASUS ROG Phone 5s and ASUS ROG Phone 5s Pro will hit the sales in Taiwan on 24th August.