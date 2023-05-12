Ashley McBryde Directs an ACMs 2023 Group Performance of ‘Bonfire at Tina’s’!

Thursday evening (May 11) at the 2023 ACM Awards, Ashley McBryde survived with a little assistance from her friends. She took the stage with John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Pillbox Patti, Brandy Clark, and Caylee Hammack to perform “Bonfire at Tina’s,” a song from her album Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.

The group of talented women entertained the audience while standing side by side in front of a glistening forest backdrop and a luminous fire pit. They were supported by a string of fiddlers and other musicians, and they wore outfits that dazzled spectators with their sparkle. While Osborne did not showcase his vocals on the song, he displayed his exceptional guitar abilities, including a solo midway through.

“When memory returns / Yes, we’ll return to talking s**t / Tonight, however, we’re all bit****. That is sick of taking it (bonfire at) / Bonfire at Tina’s, oh-oh-oh / Bonfire at Tina’s, oh-oh-oh,” the female powerhouses sang before concluding the song and taking a triumphant bow.

Linville is a McBryde-led collaborations album with contributions from a variety of artists, released in September 2022. McBryde recruited Patti, Hammack, and Clark as vocalists for “Bonfire at Tina’s,” an anthemic power ballad about a group of small-town women forming a bond over a bonfire celebration.

2022 ACM Awards nominees for Album of the Year included Lindeville. McBryde was in the running for Female Artist of the Year. This victory went to Lainey Wilson. She was also nominated for ACM Single of the Year for her collaboration with Carly Pearce, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” which went to Cole Swindell for “She Had Me at Heads Carolina.”

After releasing Lindeville last year, McBryde immediately returned to work, releasing two songs from a forthcoming new album, “Light on in the Kitchen” and “The Devil I Know.” McBryde has also recently shared studio time with Kip Moore. Their duet, “One Heartbeat,” is featured on Moore’s new album, Damn Love.