Apple might not back from the hybrid work model

According to the latest news, it seems, Apple is not going to back down from its hybrid work model that requires most employees to return to the office thrice a week from September onwards. It seems fully remote positions will be extremely limited.

In a video recording, Deirdre O’Brien, senior vice president of retail and people said, “We believe that in-person collaboration is essential to our culture and our future. If we take a moment to reflect on our unbelievable product launches this past year, the products and the launch execution were built upon the base of years of work that we did when we were all together in person.”

The video comes nearly a month after Apple CEO Tim Cook sent out an email telling Apple employees about the new hybrid work model that would require them to return to in-office work on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

After this announcement, some Apple employees wrote a letter saying if the hybrid work model policy is not changed, then they will be forced to quit. They requested Cook to change his stance. In the letter, employees asked Apple to grant them the option to work remotely. They wrote, “without the inclusivity that flexibility brings, many of us feel we have to choose between either a combination of our families, our well-being, and being empowered to do our best work, or being a part of Apple.”

Apple denied the request and said any remote work decisions will be made “on a case-by-case basis with any new remote positions requiring executive approval.”