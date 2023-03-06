90 Day’s Mahmoud on the Brink of Surrender: Tired of the ‘Endless’ Culture Clash with Nicole

Nicole is having a difficult time adjusting to life in Egypt, which might be the breaking point in her marriage to Mahmoud.

Again, it may be the end for Nicole and Mahmoud.

According to a trailer for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the married couple is preparing for one of their most outstanding disagreements.

In the brief episode, Nicole and Mahmoud’s cultural conflict intensifies, and, shockingly, Mahmoud appears to be prepared to give up.

Mahmoud said, “You say you don’t want me anymore,” Nicole replied. “F— you.”

Mahmoud affirmed Nicole’s assertion in front of the cameras. I feel like I’m not the proper man for Nicole right now,” he said. “She is an American woman. I’m from Egypt.”

He walked away from Nicole’s chat after adding, “I want to stop talking now. I mean it. I’m finished.”

Nicole had previously lived in Egypt and returned there. After requesting a divorce, she returned to Egypt, but she quickly realized how much she missed Mahmoud and was ready to try again. Nevertheless, returning to Egypt is just bringing up problems that haven’t yet been resolved.

The spouses frequently argue about how their cultures vary. Nicole, an American who studied fashion, takes great care with how she looks. Even her most modest attire, meanwhile, is too little for Mahmoud’s Muslim culture. Nicole becomes enraged every time he orders her to conceal more.

Nicole described the cultural differences in Sunday’s show as an “endless war” that she was worn out by.

Nicole discovered she wouldn’t be encouraged to establish her own pals after returning to Egypt. Her responsibilities as an Egyptian wife are to the family and not to an active social life.

Afterward, Nicole persuaded Mahmoud to invite her to dinner with his friends, but the event was far more “awkward” than Nicole had imagined.

She remarked, “Now I know that I need to listen to my husband when he says that these things aren’t natural – for he is correct. “I don’t believe we need to do it again. That was weird.”

Sundays at 8 p.m. ET, TLC broadcasts 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.