’90 Day’: Following Weapons Store Trip, Jeymi Calls Kris a “Psychopath” Despite Sexual Chemistry

Every day, Jeymi Noguera gains more knowledge about Kris Foster.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way teaser for the upcoming episode shows Jeymi accompanying Kris to a gun store so that her fiance may purchase a new firearm. Even though Jeymi is there for the shopping expedition, she seems unsure about Kris’ plan to acquire a combat knife.

Jeymi removes her face mask in response to Kris’s request to see a massive knife in order to display the intense horror on her face.

Kris justifies her need for a firearm in front of the cameras. Kris replies, “I have always carried some form of weapon,” as Jeymi gives her a worried look.

Jeymi is uncomfortable with the idea of buying weapons in general. Jeymi tells the cameras, “This is insane.“Oh my God, she is a psychopath.”

Jeymi and Kris Have Strong Sexual Chemistry

Their first encounter, as seen on Sunday’s program, was a huge success despite this hiccup in their relationship. Kris and Jeymi declared they had no issues with their sexual chemistry after meeting in person for the first time.

Kris described her first night with Jeymi as “all I could have ever hoped for and more.” I was concerned about whether or not Jeymi and I would have strong sexual chemistry in person because we have shared so many intimate moments through text and video chat, but we had no issues with that.

Cameras got Jeymi’s perspective. She said, “The sex is fantastic,” and included a few happy pictures.

Online dating brought Kris and Jeymi together. They dated long distances and were engaged before Kris left for Colombia. Nine days after Kris departs for overseas, the women are scheduled to wed.

The pair has experienced some problems in the past. Kris briefly abandoned Jeymi a couple of times before showing up again in time for Jeymi’s birthday. Jeymi really met someone new during their longest time apart. She went back to the app where she had first met Kris and had a month-long online affair with a stranger.

The other way of 90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8 p.m.ET on TLC.