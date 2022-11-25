9 Essential Apps for Students to Download on a New iPad

The Apple iPad is a phenomenal gadget for students. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that companies are releasing iPad apps exclusively for students.

If you have just bought yourself an iPad, then you have unblocked access to several cool apps that can help you academically and set a healthy routine.

In this article, we introduce you to the top fantastic iPad apps for students.

1. Notability

Notability is the go-to app for many students when it comes to taking notes. The user interface of this app is simple; nevertheless, it is filled with useful features. Students can use this app to write notes and organize them inside the app. You can categorize the notes based on subjects or dates. What’s more, you can also add subsections within folders and even color code them.

Moreover, Notability also allows students to annotate PDFs, which can be an impressive tool when studying. The app comes with several templates so students can pick a format best suited for their note-taking preferences. Apart from typing notes, students can also use Notability to record audio during lectures. So, you can multitask even during lectures. For instance, you can buy an essay online for your next class via your computer and never miss a piece of the lecture.

In addition to this. Notability also works with Macbooks as well as iPad. This means that students can refer to notes easily from any device, making things even more convenient.

2. TickTick – To-do List

Every student needs a to-do list to keep up with all the tasks and classes. The app is pretty straightforward. Students can add the tasks they wish to complete and assign a date to them. TickTick also allows users to set a reminder so that they don’t miss a deadline.

And interestingly, this scheduling app can also convert emails into tasks automatically if enabled. Meaning you don’t even have to keep tabs on all deadlines or tasks coming to you via email. The app will also integrate your tasks on your calendar.

All the features of TikTick will also be available via different devices.

3. Quizlet

Quizlet is a flashcard and studying application that can be a great tool for students. The app essentially allows students to design their own flash cards. You can pick any format, such as multiple-choice, true-false, or written questions. Moreover, Quizlet comes with smart correction, so you won’t be penalized even if you get minor details incorrectly.

In addition to this, these flashcards can also be converted into tests. So, you can test your memory when preparing for an exam. Students need not always create flashcards from scratch. They can also use flashcards designed by other students. Quizlet has over 17 million users, so there will be no shortage of flashcards at all.

4. Headspace

As a student, you can have a lot on your plate. And as such, it is natural to feel overwhelmed. This is where headspace comes in. This app really helps students to be more mindful, and the best part is that you only have to spend around 15 minutes.

Headspace comes with many guided meditations, and you can pick one based on your mood. The app will guide you through breathing exercises and has different calming music you can play in the background when studying. Headspace even has a dedicated playlist called ‘back to school’ with exercises and meditations designed for students.

5. Google Docs

You might be wondering why you would want to use Google Docs when you already have pages on your iPad. Well, unfortunately, not everyone uses Pages, and the app does not have all the collaborative features of Docs.

Moreover, Docs can be accessed online and offline, no matter which device you are using. The interface of Google Docs is more or less like Microsoft Word Processor, but it is more refined. You can easily share the document with others using links or export it into another format.

Moreover, Google Docs also comes with an in-built citation tool that will simplify essay writing for students.

6. Grammarly

Well, when discussing writing apps, it is impossible to overlook Grammarly. As students, you will be expected to write at least a couple of term papers per week. And you might not have sufficient time to proofread thoroughly. Grammarly can make this step simple. It can be used with Google Docs, with your browser, or can be added to your keyboard.

In simple terms, Grammarly will pick up any spelling mistakes or grammatical errors in your text. It will also suggest changes based on your writing style to improve clarity and the overall readability of the paper. If required, you can also use Grammarly to check the plagiarism score of your paper.

7. Focus City

Focus City is an excellent app for students who are often tempted to switch to YouTube or Netflix in the middle of studying. With Focus City, you can set study sessions for any duration you prefer. After one study session, you can take a break. Moreover, you can also block distracting websites during the study sessions.

For every successful study session you complete, Focus City will add buildings to your city. This can add to your sense of accomplishment. So, depending on how much you study, your virtual city will grow – before it resets to vacant land by the end of the day.

8. ReadWise

Readwise is an app that allows students to save information from Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Instapaper, Pocket, Twitter, Medium, and Goodreads in a single place.

This way, you can read and review the best parts of your favorite books effortlessly. Readwise can also send the parts you save as an email. In addition to this, you can also manually add notes to this app. Readwise can be a great tool to keep important information you come across on the web in a single place – so you don’t have to search for the page again when needed.

Apart from these apps, the iPad also has different apps that cater to the unique interest of students. For instance, art students might particularly like ProCreate, whereas literature students might prefer Apple Books. And let’s not forget the variety of in-built apps such as Numbers, Dictionary, Notes, and Reminders that can be of use to students.