6 silly mistakes new car owners often make

The world of car ownership is a difficult one to navigate. You have lots of questions, and most people aren’t particularly familiar with the ins and outs of car maintenance. The combination of these two facts can put you in some sticky situations that could cost you a lot of money. Here are some simple ways to protect yourself from this type of situation:

Forgetting to Remove the Shipping Bolts or The Straps that Come with New Cars

The shipping bolts on a new car typically need to be removed before you can drive it. If you fail to remove them, your speedometer won’t work, and your check engine light will come on. Removing the bolts is as simple as using a screwdriver or an Allen wrench (the tool that looks like a socket wrench). The “do not use” decal should be placed over the bolt nearest to where it was installed; this helps prevent tampering with the bolts, which could cause problems with your vehicle’s warranty.

Once you’ve removed all of the shipping bolts, they should go into a secured place, so no one else accidentally uses them. For example, many owners keep their original packaging in case they want or need them again in the future—but keep in mind that if someone else finds these “valuable” items while rummaging through garbage cans outside of homes or businesses where they were discarded by mistake, there could be legal consequences for both parties involved!

Not keeping track of maintenance schedules

If you’re a new car owner, you probably know that regular maintenance is crucial to keeping your vehicle running smoothly. But if you’re busy and forgetful like me, it can be easy to let some of these things slip through the cracks—and before long, your car is getting more frequent visits to the mechanic than it did in its previous life as a rental fleet vehicle.

To avoid this issue, take some time upfront to figure out what maintenance your particular make and model need. You can ask around for help or look for guides online; many manufacturers post them on their websites. Then make sure you keep track of all those appointments! If something goes wrong with your ride before an appointment is due, learn how much repair costs from someone who has experience (or do a quick Google search) so that when you go into the shop with whatever problem just occurred, they won’t try charging twice as much because they think everything under the hood needs immediate attention every time there’s even a little hiccup with something else (this has happened).

In addition to keeping track of routine oil changes and tire rotations, check over all fluids often so that if there are any problems occurring under the hood while driving around town without noticing them happening slowly over time due to lack of proper monitoring—like low fuel levels during winter heating season driving–you’ll have noticed right away instead of having them cause damage later down the road when ignored until too late (like overheating engines).

Ignoring a check engine light

We all know what a check engine light means, but most people don’t realize that it’s a warning light. If you ignore it, it could cost you more than just time.

The system detects problems with the emissions system, fuel system, and ignition system. The odometer will also show you where the problem is located in your car (ex: engine or transmission).

Not testing out all the bells and whistles

Many cars come equipped with a variety of bells and whistles, from Bluetooth connectivity to an autonomous driving system. Don’t be afraid to explore these new features — but don’t forget that you need to learn how to use them! A quick Google search for “how to connect my phone via Bluetooth” or “how does my car’s voice command function work?” can help you get up-to-speed on the latest technology in your vehicle. And if you’re unsure how something works or what it does, don’t hesitate to ask anyone around—they might just know!

Buying a bad car insurance policy

Buying a bad car insurance policy can be one of the biggest mistakes you make as a new car owner. Whether it’s not enough coverage, not the right type of coverage, or expired policies that don’t keep up with payments and end up costing more than they are worth, there are many ways to go wrong when purchasing car insurance.

To avoid these pitfalls—and to get the most out of your auto insurance policy—invest a little time in research and exploring your options. There are lots of new insurance providers on the market, but our advice would be to go with the ones that have proven to be reliable for years. Check out Lemonade car insurance, for example. Lemonade is a well known brand, praised by customers over the years, and they now offer innovative car insurance that prices policies based on how much and how well you actually drive.

Not knowing how to handle a dead battery or flat tire

This is especially important if you don’t have roadside assistance coverage on your auto insurance policy. If you get stranded on the side of the road, you could be stuck waiting for hours until someone stops to help or until a tow truck shows up. You should always carry jumper cables in case your battery dies, or there’s an emergency with your tires — even if you don’t know how to use them.

Conclusion

We hope that this post has been helpful for you in avoiding the most common mistakes made by new car owners.