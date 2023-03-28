4 Ways You Can Study With Your Phone

Mobile phones were originally invented for communication purposes, but they are now considered multifunctional devices. Because of this, mobile phone ownership is growing rapidly around the world, with data from Statista indicating 7.21 billion users in 2022.

But maximizing mobile phones’ features does not come easily. There are a few tips and tricks you have to seek out and learn first, such as this previous guide on ‘How to Reverse Image Search on iPhone’ which helps locate image sources for easier referencing.

For students who use their mobile devices for daily life and school, being familiar with your phone’s functionalities allows you to not just enhance your user experience — more importantly, you can utilize your phone for productivity and study more effectively. Here are four ways to do just that.

1. Planning your schedule

While physical planners and schedulers are still widely used, the convenience of planning your schedule using a calendar app like Google Calendar is simply unmatched. Besides making extra space in your backpack, this digital calendar allows you to set reminders and alerts for important academic appointments like lectures, due dates, and group meetings.

You can choose to make separate, color-coded calendars for these categories, but Google Calendar still makes sure to keep them all in one place for streamlining and organization. Since you can view your schedule at a glance, unscheduled hours can also be designated as a focused time for studying. Just make sure you still have ample time to rest in between your tasks and classes.

2. Scanning documents

Apps that turn your phone camera into a mobile scanner have been available for a while. They can help with digitizing important physical documents for easy file upload, sharing, and storage.

However, iPhone users have the advantage of not having to download a separate scanner app. This guide to the iPhone’s built-in scanning feature shows you how it can be done via the Notes app, as well as how to edit the scanned document to grayscale or its original colors. There is also a recent update that allows you to digitally import handwritten text into the Notes app, which helps save time and effort when trying to convert your written notes into a digital document.

3. Sharing notes

Any student knows that effective studying is more than just reading the text or listening to a lecture. You also have to actively ask questions and take notes. This is why Studocu’s list of college tips includes having after-class review sessions with your peers and creating a comprehensive outline of everything you’ve learned so far. This serves as an opportunity to rewrite main concepts based on your own understanding, while also reviewing information and preparing for your exams ahead of time.

By using the Studocu app on your mobile device you can organize your notes by course or topic and share them with your classmates for more productive review sessions. The app can also create a practice set consisting of definitions, flashcards, and questions to help test and reinforce your understanding of the material.

4. Avoiding distractions

When you use your phone for studying, it’s easy to get distracted by incoming updates and notifications from unrelated apps. You can of course take advantage of in-app screen limit settings, but the mobile app One Sec’s interface further encourages you to break this compulsive habit of opening social media while studying. By displaying a full-screen animation and guiding you through a 10-second breathing exercise, you can be more intentional with your behavior and thus bring back your focus to the task at hand.

With all these apps at your disposal, it’s important to remember that these are simply tools that can motivate you to study and enhance your learning experience. At the end of the day, it is still up to you to take initiative and persevere throughout the entire learning process.