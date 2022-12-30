12 Online Slots with Bonus Worth Trying for Real Money

Online slots are trendy for numerous reasons. For starters, their gameplay is simple to learn, they can have multiple in-game features, and many titles are rewarding. Yes, progressive slots offer the most significant rewards. Still, they also come with a high volatility rate and often low RTP.

That means that only the luckiest players can hit their jackpots. That is why we wanted to focus on real-money online slots with bonus games that also provide you with big wins.

Top 12 Real Money Slots with Big Win Possibility

Nitropolis 3

The Nitro gangs are back as they are trying to get away from Nitropolis. ELK Studio’s third installment in the Nitropolis is as entertaining as you can imagine. There are 6 reels and 4 rows in this game, and you can enjoy it on your mobile and desktop devices. The only condition is to have a stable connection to the Internet.

The maximum jackpot exposure in this game is 50,000x the bet. Nitropolis 3 is packed with tons of bonus features. First off, we have expanding symbols. Small Nitroreels cover 2 positions and can contain up to 12 symbols with a 1×1 layout.

You can also come across Big Nitroreels. They cover 6 symbol positions and can feature up to six symbols with a 2×2 layout.

In terms of volatility and rewards, Nitropolis is a medium-high volatile slot. Its volatility ranks 7 on a scale of 10. The RTP rate is 95%. You can set your bet as low as C$0.20 and as high as C$50. Its unique payline mechanic allows you to have a different number of win ways with each spin. The minimum is 4,069 and it can climb to millions.

If you land 3 or more Bonus symbols in Nitropolis 3, you will trigger the free spins mode. The number of spins depends on the number of Bonus symbols:

3 Scatters: 8 spins

4 Scatters: 12 spins

5 Scatters: 16 spins

6 Scatters 20 spins

During free spins, Nitro Reels are sticky. Additionally, if you trigger a combination of Bonus and Super Bonus symbols, you will trigger the Super Bonus Game. This mode features 8 rows.

Nitropolis 3 is one of the best online slot machine ever made

Phoenix Reborn

Play’n GO never disappoints with its slots. All of them feature unique bonus features, have amazing graphics and come with fantastic RTP rates. The case is no different with Phoenix Reborn. This game features 5 reels and 6 rows. It allows you to win up to 5,000x your bet.

Additionally, it has 40 paylines on which you can form winning combinations. Wins here are formed if you land 2, 3, 4 or 5 identical symbols on these paylines. The low-paying symbols in Phoenix Reborn are the clover, hearts, diamond, spades and the wheel. It is important to know that in order to form a win with them, you must have at least 4 matching ones on a payline.

Medium-paying symbols are different. To form a win with them, you must have at least 3. The featured regular symbols in this category are the bird, the snake and the panther. Finally, we have the high-paying category.

This section has only 2 symbols – the green and purple Aztec warriors. To form a win with them, you must land a minimum of 2 matching symbols. The phoenix acts as the Wild and substiles all regular symbols.

The first of the several bonus features in Phoenix Reborn is Phoenix Flames. When the Phoenix Wild lands on the reels, it expands. Then, we have the Rise of the Phoenix bonus mode, which is basically the game’s free spins feature.

Free spins are triggered if you land 3-5 Scatters. Depending on the number of Scatters, you will receive 7, 12, or 20 free spins. Landing another 2, 3, 4 or 5 Scatters during free spins will reward you with 3, 7, 12 or 20 free spins, respectively. Phoenix Wild always appears on the reels during free spins.

Jammin Jars

Cascading slots are attractive due to the fact that they have rather unique gameplay. Jammin Jars is one of the best representatives of these online slots. Push Gaming made sure that this title is as entertaining as possible.

The action in this game takes place on an 8×8 grid. The RTP rate of this game is 96.83%, which is above the average. Its volatility rate is also very high and the maximum theoretical win is 19,998.5x your bet.

Speaking of bets, you can set your bet as low as C$0.20 and as high as $100. Wins in Jammin Jars are formed in clusters. That means that you have to land 5 matching symbols that touch horizontally or/and vertically.

The maximum payouts are given if you form clusters of over 25 matching symbols. The regular symbols here are:

Grape

Plum

Apple

Raspberry

Orange

Strawberry

The grape is the lowest-paying regular symbol and the strawberry is the highest-paying regular symbol. The Jam Jar is the Wild and it substitutes regular symbols. Each Wild has a multiplier and every time you form a cascading win, the multiplier increases by 1.

The Wild is also the Scatter in Jammin Jars. If you land 3 of them on the reels, you will trigger the bonus game. In this scenario, you will win 6 spins. Whenever the Wild Scatter is a part of a cascading win, it moves to a random empty position.

Finally, Jammin Jars also has the Rainbow feature which is triggered randomly on a non-winning spin. It adds a giant fruit symbol on the reels and it covers the same type of fruit symbol.



Mystery Museum

If you are planning to take a trip to a horror museum, then Mystery Museum by Push Gaming is one of the best picks. This slot features 5 reels and 3 rows. It also comes with 10 paylines and is fully optimized for mobile and desktop use.

The RTP rate of 96.56% puts Mystery Museum in the above-average category. Moreover, its simple gameplay is the reason why both casual and experienced players are no strangers to accessing it at online casinos.

There are a total of 10 regular symbols in this Push Gaming title. The lowest-paying ones are the diamond stone, the triangle stone and the shield. Then, we have the eye of Ra, the blue vase, the green vase and the black vase. Finally, the most rewarding regular symbols are the green witch, the helmet and the pharaoh’s tomb.

The black samurai-looking head is the Wild. It substitutes all of the aforementioned symbols. It also acts as the Scatter.

Mystery Museum has a total of 3 bonus features – Mystery Stack Symbol, free games and Power Gamble.

Mystery Stacks Symbols land randomly. If you land at least 3 of them in the base game, you will trigger a nudge and hence, the respective reels will turn gold after wins are created. If you manage to land a minimum of 3 Wild Scatters on the reels, you will trigger the free games bonus.

During free spins, Mystery Stacks will nudge and reveal all paying symbols, apart from the Wild Scatter. They also remain for the duration of the free spins. Finally, the Power Gamble feature will allow you to gamble winnings to potentially receive prizes equal to:

2x

5x

10x

25x

50x

If you reach 100x, you will have a chance to exchange them for free spins. Alternatively, you can cash out your reward.

Lil’ Devil

Big Time Gaming is known for creating the famous Megaways mechanic, but this provider is also reputable for its rather entertaining slots. One of those is Lil’ Devil. This title features a high volatility rate and an RTP of 96.43%.

Once you access it, you will notice that the action takes place on a grid that features 6 reels and 4 rows. Winning combinations here are formed from left to right and there are 4,096 paylines. To trigger a win, you must land at least 3 matching regular symbols.

Regular symbols in the game are 9, 10, J, Q, K, A, the green monster, the blue lizard, the red scorpion and the purple heart. The purple heart is the most rewarding regular symbol; landing 5 matching hearts will provide you with a 10x the bet reward.

There are 3 special symbols in this game – the Wild, Angel Wild and Scatter. The Wild substitutes regular symbols. The Angel Wild only appears on the 3rd and 4th reels. It features multipliers 4-12x. If two Angel Wilds appear on the grid, the multiplier can go as high as x144.

Landing 2 Scatters will reward you with a heart. Three Scatters will trigger the Feature Selection. This is where you can choose between two types of free spins:

Dynamite Lover

Be My Angel

When you collect 40 hears in Lil’ Devil, you will trigger the Heartstopper Enhanced Free Spins feature. This mode is a combination of both Dynamite Lover and Be My Angel spins.

Punk Rocker

The Punk Rocker slot is developed by a well-known brand in the online gambling industry – NolimitCity.com. This title is optimized for use on all mobile, tablet and desktop devices. There are 5 reels and 3 rows in this game.

Punk Rocker’s volatility is very high and the maximum jackpot exposure is 15,072x the bet. Additionally, its theoretical RTP is 96.01%. You can set your bet as low as C$0.25 and as high as C$100.

There are 10 regular symbols here. Five of them are in the low-paying category and another 5 are in the high-paying category. The boots, brass knuckles, bottle, switch and the letter “A” are the low-pay symbols. The 5 rockers, on the other hand, are the high-paying symbols.

Wilds in Punk Rocker substitute both the low and high-pay symbols. Molotov Wilds turn all positions above it into Wilds. There are also Jumping Wilds during the free spins mode.

Speaking of free spins, there are two types of Punk Rocker – Anarchy and Civil War. Three Scatters trigger 8 Anarchy free spins, while 4 Scatters trigger 8 Civil War free spins. During these modes, Scatters become Jumping Wilds and a sixth reel is unlocked. Hence, the number of paylines goes from 243 to 729.

And if that is not enough, there’s also the Riot Respin feature. This mode is triggered if you land 2 Scatters on the reels. Here, Scatters become Molotov Wilds and the sixth reel is also unlocked. Finally, there’s the XWays Mystery Symbol, which holds 2-4 identical symbols.

Book of the Fallen

Pragmatic Play never disappoints with its slots. Book of the Fallen is no exception to that claim. The RTP rate of this game is 96.50% and since it uses the latest HTML5 technology, you can play it on any mobile or desktop device.

Additionally, Book of the Fallen comes with a very high volatility rate. Its max jackpot exposure is 5,000x your bet.

This Ancient Egypt-themed online slot features 5 reels and 3 rows. You can form winning combinations by landing at least 3 matching symbols. There are 10 paylines that will enable you to do this.

To make things even more entertaining, there are several bonus features in Book of Fallen. They can contribute towards bigger wins and more entertainment. The first bonus feature is the Scatter Wild. Not only does it trigger the free spins mode, but it also substitutes regular symbols. It pays the following cash rewards:

3 Wild Scatters – 2x the bet

4 Wild Scatters – 20x the bet

5 Wild Scatters – 200x the bet

If you land at least 3 Wild Scatters, you trigger 10 free spins. Expanding symbols accompany free spins and if you land at least 3 more Wild Scatters during this mode, you will gain extra 10 free spins.

Apart from the bonus spins, Book of the Fallen features the well-known ante bet feature of PragmaticPlay.com. There’s also the Buy feature, which allows you to purchase spins at 100x the bet.

El Paso Gunfight xNudge

Coming up, we have yet another Nolimit City slot. El Paso Gunfight xNudge takes place in the Wild West. It features 5 reels and up to 4 rows. Interestingly enough, you can choose between 2 volatility levels. The first one is high and the second is extreme.

Thanks to the Nudge feature, you can have between 216 and 43,334 paylines. El Paso Gunfight xNudge slot is basically backed with bonus features. First, we have three types of free spins:

Gunfight free spins (3 Scatters)

Deputy or Marshall Gunfight free spins (3 Scatters and 1 Badge)

Drunken Gunfiguth&R… Spins (3 Scatters and 2 Badges)

Not only that but there is also the 4 Dead in 5 Seconds feature, which is a respin bonus. Six Feet Under is basically the highest jackpot exposure in El Paso Gunfight xNudge – 44,440x the bet. StoudenmirexNudge Wilds are 3-row Wild symbols that nudge and when they are part of wins, their multiplier increases by 1.

Finally, the Deputy and Marshall Raid bonus feature is triggered by landing the Deputy or Marshall badges. Deputy Raid transforms all low symbols into one low symbol. Marshall Raid turns all high symbols into one high symbol. If you land both badges you will trigger both features and the Badges will act as Wilds.

Campbell, Krempkau, Hale and Bystander are the high-paying symbols in El Paso Gunfight xNudge. The low end of the paytable is represented by 10, J, Q, K and A.

Hand of Midas

Pragmatic Play always looks to add unique graphics and visuals to its slots. Hand of Midas is no exception. This is a 5×3 slot that definitely has Midas’ touch in it as it is thrilling, adrenaline-rushing and is optimized for use on both mobile and desktop devices.

Its theoretical RTP is 96.54% and the volatility rate here is very high. There are 20 fixed paylines on which you can form wins. In order to do so, you need to land at least 3 matching symbols from left to right.

The minimum bet is C$0.20 and the maximum is C$125. As for the maximum jackpot exposure, it is capped at 5,000x the bet.

Apart from the 11 regular symbols, there are 2 special ones – the Wild and the Scatter. The Wild symbol substitutes the 11 regular symbols. Not only that, but every time it is part of a win, it increases the multiplier.

On the other hand, the Scatter is the key to winning free spins. For every Scatter that lands on the reels, 3 mini reels appear. Each of them contains 1-3 free spins. Free spins also come with multipliers and Sticky Wilds. There’s no upper limit on the number of times that you can re-trigger free spins.

There’s also the option of purchasing free spins in Hand of Midas. The price depends on the number of Scatters that you like:

3 Scatters: 100x the bet

4 Scatters: 200x the bet

4 Scatters: 300x the bet

Tombstone

Nolimit City’s xNudge feature comes into play once again. This time, it’s in its Tombstone slot. Tombstone comes with an extremely high volatility rate and it is packed with bonus features. All of them make the gameplay all the more entertaining and thrilling,

Tombstone features 9 regular symbols. Five of them are high-paying and 4 are low-paying. To form a win, you need at least 3 matching symbols. There are 108 paylines on which you can form wins. Bets here go as low as C$0.10 and as high as C$50.

Now, time to break down the bonus features. First things first, we have Outlaw Wilds. These are Wilds that occupy an area of 3 rows. Every time the Wild nudges, it increases your multiplier by 1. If you manage to land a Sheriff and a Deputy badge, you will receive 3 Justice Spins. During this mode, Outlaw Wilds stick.

Three Scatters anywhere on the reels trigger 10 Gunslinger Spins. During these spins, the multiplier does not have an upper limit. Each Scatter that you land during Gunslinger spins will provide you with 1 extra spin. Two Scatters award 3 spins.

The final bonus feature in Tombstone is Bounty Spins. You trigger this mode if you land 3 Scatters, a Sheriff and a Deputy badge. In this scenario, you receive 12 spins which share the features from both Justice and Gunslinger Spins

Hotel Yeti-Way

As one of the world’s most reputable game providers, Play’n GO must always go above and beyond to make sure that its games are unique. Hotel Yeti-Way is as unique as it sounds. There are 4,096 payways in this slot, but the number can go as high as 262,144. As a result, you can expect to win up to 30,000x the bet rewards.

The main action takes place on the 6×4 grid. You form wins from left to right and in order to do so, you need at least 3 matching symbols on a payline. The regular symbols are either low-paying or high paying. Low-paying symbols in Hotel Yeti-Way are 10, J, Q, K and A. The high-paying symbols are:

Sun cream

Flip-flops

Glasses

Hat

Shark

A Wild is also present and this symbol replaces the regular symbols. Hotel Yeti-Way features 3 Wild features – Bungee Jumping, Surfing and Scuba Diving. The bonuses that they provide you with are the following:

Bungee Jumping: 1-4 Stacked Wilds

Surfing: 2-8 Wilds

Scuba Diving: Up to 24 respins

A free spins mode is also present here. If you land 3, 4, 5 or 6 Scatters, you will receive 8, 12, 16 or 20 free spins, respectively. To make things even better, during this mode, you get to choose one of the Wild features.

Om Nom

If you are craving sweets, then our last featurette will definitely lift your blood sugar. Om Nom is an online slot by Hacksaw Gaming. It comes with a rather simple layout and that’s the reason why it is attractive to both casual and experienced players.

There are 4 reels and 4 rows in this game. The maximum win in Om Nom is 4,800x the bet. The minimum bet amount here is C$0.20 and the maximum is C$100. Regular symbols in the game are the cake, chocolate, ice cream, popcorn, burger, French fries, pizza and doughnut. The doughnut is the most rewarding regular symbol.

To spice things up, Om Nom features a few in-game bonuses. First up, we have the multiplier feature. Each round in the game generates a random symbol. If this symbol is a part of a winning combination, the multiplier starts, and it can reach up to x100.

Moving on, we have the free spins mode. To trigger it, you need to land 3 Free Spin symbols. During free spins, the number of Wilds increase. As a result, it is most likely to form extra winning combinations.

Speaking of the Wild symbol, it is worth noting that it substitutes all regular symbols in Om Nom. Hence, it helps you form wins.

Thanks to the fact that Om Nom features the latest HTML5 technology, you can enjoy it on any mobile or desktop device. Of course, you must make sure that your Internet connection is stable.

For gambling online you need to be from 18+ to 19+ depending on where you live in Canada.

Please do gamble responsible.https://canadasafetycouncil.org/gambling-addiction/