According to the latest news, as per the latest announcements, Zoom is adding a new field for pronouns. Zoom announced this through the blog post today. There will be options to manage when this new field is displayed.

Pronouns will appear in parentheses next to people’s names in calls. They will look the same as they have looked up until. They will also be visible under people’s names on their profile cards. Zoom said pronouns will be visible as a default on the profile pages. This is the same for free Basic Zoom plan accounts as well as for licensed premium accounts. However, the field will be off by default for accounts with multiple users but administrators can turn it on through settings.

Zoom is adding pronouns by default

According to the blog post, users will be able to decide whether they want their pronouns to be shared in meetings and webinars or not. There are options like ‘always share’, ‘never share’, and ‘ask during every meeting’ from which the user can choose one. For people using different pronouns in different settings, this flexibility is going to be very useful. However, it is important to note that pronouns are currently visible on the profile card.

Zoom is the latest platform to roll out dedicated pronoun fields. Last month, Instagram and Slack added this feature and as per reports, Twitter is working on such a feature.