Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 4th Season announced

On the official Twitter account of Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki anime, it was confirmed that the franchise will continue serialization to season 4 and is scheduled to premiere in April 2022.

Yatogame-chan Observation Diary or Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki season 4 will be produced by Hayabusa Film in collaboration with Creators in Pack. In addition, it was confirmed that all seiyuu from the previous season would re-fill them.

Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki tells the story of a 2nd-grade high school student named Kaito Jin. He is a transfer student from Tokyo and attends school in Aichi County, Nagayo. Previously, Jin met a girl who looked like a cat. He is named Yatogame-chan Monaka which has a very thick Nagayo dialect. After their meeting, Jin joins the Photography Club at the request of his guardian.

Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki fourth Season

Masaki Andou began serializing the four-panel manga through Rex Ichijinsha Publishing’s Monthly Comics magazine in May 2016. This work is calculated to have 9 print volumes with the 10th volume that will begin to be published on November 26. The series will also inspire theatrical plays that will be shown in July this year, but were postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

The previous three projects aired for a total of twelve episodes each. The first season premiered in April 2019, followed by a second season titled Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 2 Satsume, which was released in January 2020, the third season, and season 4 of the anime which is scheduled to premiere in April 2022.