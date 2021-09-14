According to the latest news, Xiaomi has announced a pair of smart glasses called Xiaomi Smart Glasses. A Xiaomi spokesperson said as of now, the company is not planning to put them on sale. However, Xiaomi has provided enough detail to make the concept product seem somewhat plausible even if in the future.

Xiaomi’s glasses have a relatively conventional form factor. They have a display that can be used for AR features. According to Xiaomi, a monochrome MicroLED system has been tried because of its “higher pixel density and longer lifespan while having a simpler structure”. Xiaomi elaborated that MicroLED “allows for a more compact display, as well as easier screen integration” than OLED.

Xiaomi demonstrates a concept smart glasses with MicroLED display and AR capability

It is to be noted that just a few days ago Facebook launched its OLED AR glass which was built in partnership with Ray-Ban. MicroLED is a self-emissive display technology and is currently widely viewed as the natural successor to OLED. However, it is too much expensive to be able to be deployed in more than a handful of commercial products.

Xiaomi’s glass comes with a display size of 2.4 mm x 2.02 mm. It is “roughly the size of a grain of rice”. Peak brightness is of 2 million nits. Note that the light won’t be that bright once it reaches your eye. Xiaomi cited features like navigation, live translation, and notifications for the display.

The Xiaomi glasses are themselves an independent Android device that doesn’t require a constant phone connection. It is powered by an unspecified quad core Arm processor and comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, a battery, and a 5 megapixel camera on the board. Overall, the glasses weigh just 51 grams.

Since Xiaomi is not considering a public release anytime soon, it seems, the company has come out with a concept because it wants to show the world that like Facebook, it is also a potential player in the AR space.