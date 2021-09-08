Windows 11 won’t support Android apps at launch

According to the latest news, Microsoft won’t ship support for Android apps on Windows 11 in time for the operating system’s launch on coming October. Microsoft will only start previewing features like android apps running on Windows 11 after the launch.

Aaron Woodman, general manager of Windows marketing at Microsoft said “We look forward to continuing our journey to bring Android apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store through our collaboration with Amazon and Intel; this will start with a preview for Windows Insiders over the coming months,”.

In simple words, this means, Android apps won’t arrive on Windows 11 until 2022 because Microsoft is going to test the feature first with Windows Insiders before rolling it out for the public. This is expected to take a couple of months itself. Note that even though Android apps won’t be there on the very first day of the release, Windows 11 will come with Microsoft Teams integration as promised. It is a new design with an updated Start menu, Snap Layouts, Groups, Desktops for improved multitasking.

Today, Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will be released on 5th October and it will be available as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs.