WiFi Troubleshooting: Common WiFi Issues and How to Fix Them

Maintaining a solid internet connection is more crucial than ever with the rise of smart home gadgets, cloud gaming, and video streaming services. Its functionality affects both our professional and personal life. So, when its performance is compromised, numerous setbacks may arise. Fortunately, problems with internet connectivity are typically expected and have simple solutions.

In this article, you’ll discover several proven tips for troubleshooting your internet connection before you put in a service request to your cable provider.

No Internet Access

Even when your device correctly connects to the router, internet access may not exist. Usually, it displays the words “no internet secured.” This implies that even though your device is connected to the network, you cannot browse the internet.

To fix this, try unplugging and replugging your router’s modem first. Next, try connecting the modem directly to your device. After turning off the router for 30 seconds, you can also try restarting it. If it still isn’t working, try resetting the router. Some have a reset button, but you can also read the instructions in the manual or search online for assistance.

Slow Internet Connection

While most houses worldwide have high-speed internet access, wireless networks can occasionally become laggy. For example, it may show that downloading or uploading files will take an hour. Besides this, email and message transmission rates are slow, and streaming may be very laggy.

When you encounter this, try switching to a different channel in the settings if you could have this problem because of a congested channel. Also, consider switching to the 5Ghz frequency, which offers a shorter range but faster speed. Using a wired connection via an Ethernet cable might also be more accessible. But if this doesn’t fix it, you can always choose to upgrade to a quicker plan as an alternative.

The Device Can’t Connect to The Router

This is a frequent issue, particularly with new devices or routers. It indicates that your gadget refuses to connect to your router or a public network. Attempting to connect your smartphone to a WiFi network in a coffee shop or hotel gave you this experience in the past. The message “Can’t connect to this network” is frequently shown during that same time.

It would be best to disconnect and reconnect your device to the router. If that still doesn’t work, let your device forget the network and try connecting again fully. If it doesn’t help, restart your device and attempt to reconnect after it has fully turned back on.

You can also consider getting a backup internet connection via cable or fiber internet. It is efficient and timely, and having a backup in advance ensures you always have a quick fix for any problems.

Limited WiFi Range

As you may know, WiFi signals struggle to pass through obstructions like solid walls and massive furniture. This makes it normal to discover some areas of the home or workplace with no signal. This usually has to do with where the router is located.

To fix the problem, move the router to a centralized location. Make sure it is elevated and far enough away from obstructions. Moving the router’s antennas might help if you cannot move them. Alternatively, invest in and install WiFi extenders or boosters, or even better, replace your router with one with a stronger signal.

The Connection Keeps Dropping

Even when everything is connected and moving at high speeds, the connection can occasionally be inconsistent. You then observe a decline in network performance. Your device will repeatedly try to disconnect and reconnect. This can be frustrating, especially if you are in the middle of watching your favorite movie on one of your streaming services.

Try limiting the devices connected since your network could be overcrowded. Also, ensure the network is password-protected to prevent unauthorized users from using your bandwidth.

Complications With WiFi After Update

An upgrade may occasionally result in WiFi problems if the system does not add all the necessary support for a stable wireless connection. Since the system usually corrects the issue, this frequently self-limits.

By selecting “troubleshoot problems” from the Windows menu bar when you right-click the WiFi icon, you can speed up the process. You could also uninstall the update.

For personal and professional use, the internet is helpful in various ways. Yet, if your WiFi is having issues, that internet could be useless. Your internet connection may be difficult for several different reasons. Finding the cause is the only way to address the issue. For some people, fixing WiFi problems may appear complicated, but if you use simple techniques, you can handle it yourself.