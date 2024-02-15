Why Do Celebrities Love Wearing Sunglasses?

People typically don a pair of shades on a sweltering summer day or a tropical vacation to protect their eyes from the sun, but celebrities seem to keep their sunglasses on no matter the season and occasion. Whether out and about, on set or stage, or even at night, these accessories are consistently present. During the 2024 Grammys ceremony, singer Billie Eilish wore a pair of sunglasses for her performance of “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack and even while accepting an award for the song. Even at such prestigious occasions like award shows, sunglasses can still be seen on the stars. But are these accessories purely for vanity or style? Here’s why celebrities love wearing sunglasses:

Glamour and mystique

Sunglasses instantly add a cool, mysterious vibe to any outfit. For celebrities, creating an intriguing and alluring aura helps them maintain their star image. A glamorous pair of sunglasses elevates their looks while keeping their eyes concealed, giving off a sense of mystique. A classic all-black colorway looks especially beguiling, with models like the Ray-Ban Clubmaster or the Isabella from Erica featured on Eyebuydirect offering a glamorous touch to any outfit. Take supermodel Bella Hadid, who’s established herself as an “it girl” in the fashion world. Even if she’s not on the runway or in a magazine, her street style still turns heads. She often wears a pair of dark sunglasses while she’s roaming about, taking what would otherwise be a more casual look into a glamorous and trendy outfit.

Concealing facial concerns and emotions

Celebrities spend long days on set, endure long travels, and attend events often without much of a break, which can leave anyone looking tired. Sunglasses can hide dark circles, puffiness, and other signs of fatigue. By concealing these issues, celebrities can maintain a put-together look in public. Like anyone else, celebrities also get tired and sad, and that’s not always something they’d like to reveal to others, especially when privacy is already so minimal, which is why shades are a go-to accessory. Even Posh Spice herself often sports sunglasses to hide imperfections. Singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham is known for her glam looks, which often feature a chic pair of oversized sunnies. However, she typically wears them to conceal dark circles from late nights spent looking after her family. Like many moms, she stays up to care for her kids and contacts them when she’s abroad for work, so sunglasses help hide eye bags and other signs of fatigue she’d rather keep hidden.

Protection

Sunglasses have a practical use for the stars as they would for anyone else. Celebrities spend a lot of time outdoors, under bright lights, and on camera. Sunglasses shield their eyes from harmful UV rays, dust, wind, and the glare of paparazzi flashbulbs. Maintaining proper eye health and vision can be instrumental for their careers, so keeping their eyes protected is crucial. Some celebrities also have eye conditions, so shades are a must when they’re outside. U2 frontman Bono is rarely seen in public without a pair of cool, tinted sunglasses from brands like Emporio Armani—so much so that they’ve become a staple in his look and image. They don’t just give him a rockstar edge; he wears them since he has glaucoma, a condition that causes vision loss when there’s damage to the optic nerve. Sunglasses can help shield his sensitive eyes from bright lights and camera flashes, which he sees a lot of as a singer.

