Which Gaming Genres Will Be Best Suited to The Metaverse?

The metaverse is already confusing people. What exactly is this supposed next generation of the internet? Well, the metaverse is essentially a virtual world that has a functioning digital economy. While there is no universal definition of this exciting online environment yet, it’s an online location where people can immerse themselves in, fully equipped with their own personal avatars.

When it comes to gaming, the metaverse is exciting gamers and experts alike. After all, how impressive will it be to be able to put on a VR headset and navigate our way through various online locations by using an avatar that looks just like us? It’s mind-blowing, really. It’s on the way, too, hence why the rise of NFTs is a thing as people look to snap up digital products in an attempt to get ahead of the crowd. While nothing is clear yet with the metaverse, there are a number of gaming genres that are clearly going to thrive off the back of its introduction.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the gaming genres that are potentially best suited to the metaverse. Make no mistake about it either, as a category of entertainment, gaming could benefit the most from this mightily impressive immersive virtual world.

People Play Fortnite, Roblox, and Minecraft Right Now

According to Newzoo, 38% of gamers between the ages of 10-20 played proto-metaverse games like Fortnite, Roblox and Minecraft in 2021. As such, the appetite for an immersive gaming experience that the metaverse will provide is certainly there. These familiar massive multiplayer experiences will enable gamers to adapt to the metaverse reasonably quickly, with players already roaming large areas on massive maps and exploring open-world environments with teams of players. The metaverse will provide something similar, although potentially far more detailed and realistic.

Online Casinos Already Offer Vr Games and Live Products

The same reputable operators that offer William Hill slots online, such as Reel Banks and Big Fishing Torture, are expected to reap the rewards from the introduction of this truly immersive gaming adventure. Many online casinos already house virtual reality games and live casino products that cater to a metaverse gaming package. Online casinos are continually advancing, with the metaverse expected to provide another layer to the overall online casino package. After all, gaming is expected to account for over half of the metaverse’s market value by 2024, which could certainly lead to further growth in the online casino sphere.

Sports Gamers Could Reap the Rewards from A Metaverse Makeover

(Image via https://twitter.com/omniaverse)

Another area of gaming that could improve significantly from the introduction of the metaverse is sports games. Sports gamers are some of the most loyal consumers on the planet, following their beloved team’s fixtures on a weekly basis and purchasing fresh games every season. With the metaverse on the horizon, communities of sports fans and gamers could congregate in a variety of different virtual worlds and enjoy games, purchase products, and a whole lot more. Loyal and dedicated audiences of this type will probably experience the benefits of the metaverse more than others.

Cryptocurrency Games Could Reach New Heights

While they do divide opinion overall, cryptocurrency games are popular in the modern world. When the metaverse eventually comes our way, these types of games could experience a rise in popularity. From role-playing games (RPGs) and trading card games (TCGs) to battle royales and sandboxes, cryptocurrency gaming could be on the receiving end of new and improved products, as well as providing a perfect place for gamers to invest in gaming products using their cryptocurrency, such as Ethereum and Bitcoin.