What You Need to Know About Online Slots Development

Slot machines have been around since the early 1800s, but they show no signs of aging. Slot machines have aged like fine wine – the devices have undergone numerous modifications, survived several historical periods, and are still very popular worldwide. People are fascinated by spinning reels.

There’s no clear answer as to why players love slot machines, but it’s likely because the games are so simple. No need to spend years mastering them because there’s nothing to master once you understand the slot machine terms.

Online slot machines make gambling more exciting by incorporating interactive interfaces, colors, themes, characters, and other elements that enhance your gaming experience. Paradoxically, while slot machines are straightforward to play, developing them is not. Online slot machine development is a real challenge that requires patience, time, and a team of experienced professionals.

Long Road to Perfection

There is no way to speed up the growth of online slot machines. It might look like the most original game ever made, but it can take anywhere from a few months to a year to develop. And you need about a dozen people to build it properly. This team usually consists of game designers, project managers, server developers, front-end developers, game testers, graphic designers, animators, configurators, and even mathematicians. The ultimate goal is to create a unique, flawless, and visually stunning game.

Developers usually have to go through 6 stages to create a new slot game.

1. Brainstorming

During this phase, developers exchange ideas on storylines, themes, colors, characters, and graphics. They also agree on machine algorithms and set goals. Research is essential in this phase, as developers want to ensure they’re doing something original. Making a Simpsons-themed slot game is only possible if someone has done it many times and features Homer Simpson as the main character. It might be better to follow some current TV shows or movie trends. How about Game of Thrones slot machines? Long story short, developers must fully envision how the game will look and work in their heads.

2. Prototype

If your idea looks good on paper, it may still need to work as a full-fledged game. So at this stage, the developers invent a prototype to see if they are on the right track. The team examines technical details, playability, game mechanics, and more. A prototype does not serve as a basis for creating the final project, but it does help the team remove some potential difficulties and avoid future mistakes.

3. Primary Version

This is the stage where the developers build the skeleton structure and work on the core elements that keep the software intact and bug-free. Software developers focus on only the most essential features and develop major releases of full-fledged games. Remember that developing online slot machines requires discipline and consistent work.

4. Development

After lengthy discussions, brainstorming and prototyping, it’s time to move on to the most crucial stage – the development of the final version. At this point, the entire team is involved in the creative process. Artists and designers work on the visual part, programmers develop the code, and all their hard work needs to be combined into a single working software. Afterward, they tweak, tune, and polish the game until it’s perfect.

5. Testing

No one likes a game with bugs, so at this stage, the developers test the game and keep improving it until there are no more bugs, bugs, or flaws. Although the early stages also include testing, some bugs may have just been overlooked. The purpose is to identify remaining unresolved issues.

6. Publication

Now the game is ready to be released and shown to potential players. There’s not much you can do at this stage but wait and see if the game is a success. If you are meticulous in your development and marketing, this slot game will likely succeed.

How does it work?

This is the history of the development of online slot machines. It doesn’t seem like much, but bringing these algorithms and visual effects together is a tall order. Now let’s talk about how online slot games work so you can better understand the reasons behind all this hard work. The numbers scroll at high speed with every spin, right? A Random Number Generator (RNG) is the mastermind behind these spinning numbers. The RNG always generates a different random number every spin. Results are all determined by a combination of algorithms and RNG software, and these systems determine the outcome of each bet individually – previous spins have no bearing on the development of any other spin.

Artificial intelligence may already affect gambling, but this is the case with slot machines. Remember, online slot machines have no memory – none of their components have memory. The outcome of your game depends entirely on the math equation. When you start spinning, the RNG spits out numbers at hundreds per second. The numbers displayed by the random number generator the instant you click with the mouse determine which symbols land on the reels. The only thing that affects the result of the rotation is deciding at which second the mouse is clicked. For example, the RNG records three numbers when you press the start button on a three-reel slot machine. The first number determines the position of the first reel, the second number specifies the part of the second reel, and the third number determines the role of the third reel. The same applies to five-reel slot machines and other slot machine variations.

Future Developments

Developing an online slot machine is a process that requires a lot of work and determination. You can’t afford to screw things up – everything has to be spotless, fair, and perfectly designed so people can have fun and have a fair chance to play. Of course, slot machines are constantly evolving, and we can already see revolutionary ideas about how the popular game could change.

Two significant developments are now being considered. One of them is skill-based slots. These slots still need to abandon the element of chance completely, but they incorporate the skill into the concept. Players must demonstrate specific skills just like in any other regular game. This will take the fun of slot machines to a whole new level, especially for the younger generation who like to take on a challenge in the game. Another major innovation that has transformed slot machines is virtual reality.

VR can recreate the real casino experience, allowing players to feel like they are in a casino while giving the impression of pulling a lever or being a character in the game. This isn’t surprising as the gaming industry is turning to VR and finding new ways of expression. Still, it’s interesting that the conservative slot industry is changing shape and experimenting with contemporary themes.