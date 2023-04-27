What New Trends Are Coming for I Gaming Technology?

Even before technological advances, the gambling market has always had great support by the population. Present in human culture for thousands of years, the practice generates the potential excitement and thrill of taking risks, being a form not only of entertainment, but also of earning a financial reward.

In the sports sector, the practice has gained many fans since the 18th century, in the United Kingdom, when betting on horse racing became popular. The trend has further strengthened over time and with the modernization of mobile technology, making it easier for players to access online bookmakers’ services at any time via a mobile phone or tablet.

With legalization, regularization and a lot of adhesion, online betting sites today sponsor competitions and organizations in different ways such as football shirts, with advertisements on TV and, above all, on the internet.

Global Online Gambling Market size was valued at USD 73.1 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 153.89 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of more than 11.22% over the forecast period (2022-2028), according to SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

For instance, the UK’s leading online casinos offer the best value for your money and are constantly keeping up with new technological trends. We bring you some of the trends we can expect to grow even more in the future.

Cryptocurrencies as A Payment Method

The blockchain technology has brought many benefits to online gambling over traditional payment methods. Through this means of payment, users enjoy a high level of security, as the method offers privacy in casino transactions. Other benefits are withdrawals that are processed almost instantly, as well as lower fees for depositing and withdrawing funds.

In this second case, the main reason is the result of lack of intermediaries and decentralization. Furthermore, there are no geographic limitations on the use of any digital currency, and it is possible that this method will continue even more in the coming years.

Mobile Gaming

With the great growth of mobile gaming in the world, online betting companies are creating immersive mobile experiences that are accessible from any device, which is happening with online poker, for example.

Through partnerships with reference software providers, the intention is to offer more and more games with high quality graphics, but also the intuitive controls that replicate the essence of the modality. We can expect mobile applications in this sector to become more capable and responsive in the future, being optimized for the new models of mobile devices.

Augmented reality

Augmented reality technology definitely has great potential to improve users’ online betting experience, and loyalty too. There is a visible need for more immersive experiences and this feature is one of the best solutions for that.

In slot games, for example, users can press buttons and make the slots spin. This option is changing, and it is to be expected that there will be even more innovations in this sphere, as it is already happening in general gaming.

Streaming and Social Media

Sports fans often follow live streams and video content related to the sport they enjoy. Many of them are watching their favorite streamers, while catching the highlights of a sporting event in real time along with them.

Streamers who have some partnership or enjoy online gambling usually choose slots with frequent bonuses, generous payouts, and being emotional while streaming. The aim is to make the transmission of the event spectacular, thus enabling the increase in the traffic of users who are involved in the online betting platforms.

A streamer who has partnered with an operator will also advertise on their social media, informing their followers of operator’s ranking indicators, with banners and links to the partner casino website.

Artificial intelligence

The use of artificial intelligence has been growing in various sectors with the aim of improving their services, products and online bookmakers are no different. Technology is allowing more and more tools to facilitate the player’s experience, making the online game even more interesting. Highly intelligent algorithms are able to process large databases briefly. That helps bookmakers to establish more complete and accurate predictions about the outcome of games or competitions.

In the same sense, players can rely on artificial intelligence to make more accurate guesses. On the one hand, artificial intelligence might remove a certain appeal in the very emotion of the activity and even replace human experts; on the other hand, it can provide bookmakers and players with a new range of various solutions.

Conclusion

In the end, it should be emphasized that, as iGaming services evolve, new policies will definitely emerge. They will tend to protect both the consumers and operators, as well as the promotions regarding this area, which will allow more people who want to be involved. The industry continues to evolve every day and it will surely be interesting to see how these trends will turn out in the future.