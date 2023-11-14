What is Instagram’s “Try Again Later” Error?

Millions of people use Instagram daily. Most of them, especially creatives and younger generations, prefer this app over other social media platforms because of its intuitive and user-friendly interface. However, a common problem you may have to deal with when using Instagram is the “Try Again Later” error message. Even though Meta does its best to keep Instagram running smoothly, this error still appears.

What causes the “Try Again Later” error?

The Try Again Later error pops up when you try to do something that Instagram deems dubious. It usually means that your profile has been spamming frequently lately.

Examples of Instagram activities that the app considers spam include liking numerous posts, writing down the same comments under many people’s posts, following and unfollowing many users at once, adding banned links in your bio, or sending many direct messages within a short amount of time.

If you’re doing any of these things, Instagram believes you are a bot and takes action to limit and stop you from engaging in spam-like behavior. Instagram sets daily and hourly action restrictions for each account based on the user’s age and activity.

Therefore, you may begin to receive error messages, such as the “Try Again Later” one, once they are exceeded. Instagram may also issue a warning to users about manually mass liking and commenting rather than using any third-party tools.

You may also get the Try Again Later error message because of:

● Instagram blocking your IP address.

● Your IMEI number being blacklisted.

● Breaching your Instagram community guidelines.

● Other users reporting your posts or account.

How to Fix the “Try Again Later” Error

If you have received this error notification for these reasons, here are eight ways to fix it.

1. Restart your device

Restarting the device by shutting it off and waiting a few minutes before turning it back on is the first thing you should try to fix this error. If you’re using an iPhone, restart the device by pressing the power button until the option appears.

2. Sign out, then sign in

Another way to fix this error is by signing out and logging into your Instagram account. To do this:

On your profile page, click the three lines in the upper right corner. Go to the Settings menu. Select “Log Out.” Restart the Instagram app. Log in again.

3. Try Again in a Few Hours

If you suddenly get an error message and trying to fix it using the previously mentioned remedies doesn’t work, try logging out of Instagram and giving it a day before attempting to log in again.

If you suddenly get an error message and trying to fix it using the previously mentioned remedies doesn't work, try logging out of Instagram and giving it a day before attempting to log in again.

Since Instagram's limitations are usually only temporary, you should be able to reaccess your profile in a few hours.

4. Link your IG to your Meta account

The application may have mistaken a human user for a bot, which is why the error occurred. A person can use their Facebook account to log in and verify their identity:

On Instagram, click the three lines in the upper-right corner of your profile page. Click on “Settings” and select “Account.” Next, select “Sharing to other apps” and hit “Meta.” Enter your Meta login information.

5. Avoid sending unnecessary messages repeatedly

Too many likes or quickly following and unfollowing accounts on Instagram can cause suspicion. Posting the same comment on several posts could also cause your account to be flagged. You will improve your platform ranking by reducing these actions and also lower the chance of these “Try Again Later” popups appearing.

6. Log in using a different device

If Instagram has blocked your device or IP address, a restart will not resolve the issue. Fortunately, you can circumvent this problem by switching to a different device, like your laptop. Changing the network connection could also further fix the issue.

The unverified link in your bio could be causing the error message. You can go to “Edit Profile” and remove the URL you wrote in the “Website” part of your profile to fix the error.

8. Get in touch with Instagram support

Sometimes, you might continue to deal with the “Try Again Later” error even after implementing these recommended solutions. If this were the case, contacting Instagram’s help center would be wise. They are the most qualified to help you with this issue.

Click the three-line menu in the upper right corner of your Instagram profile page to seek help. From there, you can look through the available guides for possible solutions or ask for help directly.

Final Thoughts

The duration of the “Try again later” error varies from one Instagram account to another, and there is no set amount of time for how long it takes to fix. Since it is difficult to estimate the duration of this error, you need to have patience. Still, rest assured that the “Try Again Later” error is temporary and will be fixed by trying the tricks listed here.