What Have Been the Biggest PC Games of The Year so Far?

PC gaming has always been an incredibly popular pastime for enthusiasts. There has been nothing like getting lost in your favourite title for hours on end, as you look to master the gameplay experience that the developer has created.

While gaming has come in many shapes and forms over the years, PC gaming still reigns supreme for many. In fact, its appeal and status as king for the industry may have only been bolstered further in 2023 following the release of several exceptional titles.

Diablo IV

Despite only being out since June, Diablo 4 has already become one of the biggest games of the year. However, there is hardly any shock regarding this, as players have had to wait patiently for the fourth instalment. There have been other titles to have been released between Diablo III and Diablo IV, but the latter is the game that we have all been waiting for. With Blizzard having been able to create an exceptional gameplay experience that features the dark themes that are typically adopted, players know that they can enjoy a positive, immersive, and engaging session.

Sweet Alchemy 2

If you enjoy an online casino gaming experience, then you may have encountered several new releases this year. Sweet Alchemy 2 is one of those that can be among the best. The game is the second in the series from Play’n GO that follows from the smash hit that they had released years before. This game requires players to land candy symbols on a playing grid that can increase from 5×5 to 9×9 in size. Free spins, multipliers, and wilds are available as bonus features.

Street Fighter 6

Is there a PC game that is as iconic as those in the Street Fighter series? You would be hard-pressed to find one that is. Capcom, though, has provided us with a new instalment of one of the classic arcade franchises, with players able to enjoy playing with their favourite characters in Street Fighter 6. It is better than the originals, as the developer appears to have taken on feedback and learned from previous editions, thus creating an exceptional all-around gaming experience.

The Outlast Trials

Horror themes can always be an appealing genre for all forms of entertainment mediums, and gaming is certainly no different. The Outlast Trials provides gaming enthusiasts with the chance to get the blood pumping in this fear-inducing title, as they can enjoy a multiplayer session with their friends that is just as dark as the previous game in the collection. Mind control and brainwashing is at play in the game, but you will not need to be tricked into playing this game, especially if you are a fan of the horror genre!

2023 a big year for PC gaming

Although we have only mentioned a handful of titles that can be considered to be the biggest of the year so far, it is clear that 2023 has already been a big year for PC gaming. This is likely to continue for the final few months, and with more of us continuing to play on our desktops/laptops, that can only be a good thing!