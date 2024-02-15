What Cars are Accident-Prone?

What are Accident-Prone Cars? By the numbers, they’d be the cars that are regularly in on-road incidents. Such susceptibility can mean investing in an auto that’ll thrill you in more ways than you bargained for. As a responsible person and driver, educating yourself on the topic can help you avoid investing in vehicles that could get you or others into trouble on the roads.

Compact, Agile, and Lightweight Cars

Fuel efficiency and maneuverability are enticing upsides. The Escort sells well despite having a two-star safety rating, while the Nano has a zero-star rating and sells poorly. Both models suffered from extreme vulnerability in collisions with larger vehicles as a major flaw.

The Power of Sports Cars

The U.S. Fatality Analysis Reporting System states that the Chevy Corvette, models 2013-2017, is the most dangerous sports car on the streets. While speed, power, and agility are embodied by sports cars, the driving experience is also associated with peril. Inexperienced drivers who lack the skills to adequately pilot such powerful autos are usually the catalysts for disaster.

Cruising in the Classics

The charm of classic cars can capture a driver’s heart. High-speed impact to the chest from the steering column can rupture a driver’s heart. Many advanced safety features of today like airbags and anti-lock brakes are absent in older cars, sometimes making them virtual death traps.

High Center-of-Gravity Cars

SUVs and pickup trucks often sit high above the road, but drivers should proceed with caution. Take the 2016 GMC Yukon for example. The design gives a commanding experience, but the rollover rate is 22.9%. The Department of Transportation says rollover accidents are among the most deadly auto incidents due to fatalities being more likely than with other accidents.

Automobiles with Sub-Par Crash Test Ratings

Informed drivers know crash testing is a good predictor of safety. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) often flag vehicles with low ratings. Two examples in 2023 were the Chevy Malibu and the Kia Forte. Both were rated poorly on side impact collisions, making t-bone impacts even more dangerous.

Avoiding Recalled Makes and Models

Recalled cars can be very accident-prone cars. The Ford F-150 is the king of them all. One of the latest recall waves occurred due to faulty axles. Usually, a defect proven to be a safety hazard is identified, and the recall is a response to keep drivers safe and avoid legal repercussions. You can check online or directly with a dealership to find out if your car has been recently recalled.

Taking Action On Accident-Prone Autos

