What Are The Different Types Of Kratom Found Across The Globe?

With the emerging demand for organic products, we have seen an increased number of Kratom users across the globe. The Kratom world is vast, and you can find different types of kratom.

With so many online options, a beginner may need clarification about what to choose. This post is a great starting point if you also often get overwhelmed by seeing a wide range of Kratom strains online. Here we will discuss some popular strains of Kratom to help you in your Kratom journey.

What Are Kratom Strains Exactly?

Mitrajna Speciosa, widely known as Kratom, is a tropical evergreen tree of Southeast Asia. You can find this specific tree in several countries of Southeast Asia. Earlier, people used Kratom as a medicinal herb, thinking it might be good for pain relief.

They used to chew the raw Kratom leaf to reap the maximum benefits of this magical herb. However, after a few years, it has come up with many different Kratom strains that serve different purposes. So now, it is available in different forms, such as Kratom powder, capsules, tinctures, etc.

Use Kratom Strain Safely

Even if the Kratom strains are organic and herbal, you must be very careful while consuming them. There are some risks regarding Kratom use which may lead to adverse side effects. Hence, it would help if you kept a few things in your mind before you entered the Kratom world.

Always Purchase From A Reputed Vendor

With the rising number of Kratom vendors online, the number of fraudulent vendors is also increasing. The unregulated Kratom market puts customers at high risk.

So, any company that has access to the Kratom strain can sell its products that may be contaminated or adulterated. So, always carefully pick a reliable vendor that sells third-party lab-tested and GMP-verified Kratom strains.

Be Mindful Of The Dosage

Before starting your Kratom journey, you must know the correct dosage to have a fantastic experience. It is also very crucial to select the Kratom strain that suits you the best.

A small dose is perfect for first-time users to identify whether the Kratom strain suits them. However, we cannot accurately state the correct dose for your use as you need to find it yourself. But, if you are a beginner, start with a low dose to avoid addiction.

Different Kratom Strains That You Can Find Around The World

If you are familiar with Kratom, you know that experts categorize different Kratom strains by their vein colors. However, there is a reason behind maintaining this way of classifying them. As the Kratom leaves mature, the color of the leaf veins will also change, indicating a corresponding change in its alkaloid content.

The immature Kratom leaves will start with white color, then transform into green, and eventually red when they mature completely. Kratom producers harvest the Kratom leaves at different times, based on what color they try to get.

A Kratom leaf contains more than forty alkaloid types, offering different combinations. These alkaloids can act differently on the multiple receptors in our body, providing you with desired results. Below, we have mentioned some of the famous and best Kratom strains on the market.

Red Vein Kratom Strains

Red Kratom tends to be one of the most popular due to its high potency. In addition, it is a relaxing strain with a higher alkaloid content concentration.

The red color on its Kratom leaf indicates its maturity, making it more potent than the other strains. The red strains are an excellent option for those who wish to rest their body and get a sensation effect throughout the day.

Red vein strains are popular because it offers you the effect of morphine but without giving you severe side effects. Red vein Kratom is popular among the other Kratom strains as it can act even if you have it in lower doses.

Red vein Kratom is not recommended for those who just have entered the world of Kratom. However, you can try other strains instead of red vein Kratom.

Some famous red Kratom strains are Red Sumatra, Red Thai, Red Indo Kratom, Red Borneo Kratom, Red Bali Kratom, etc. However, if you still want red Kratom, use it in smaller doses to avoid unwanted side effects.

Green Vein Kratom

Green strains are one of the most popular and best Kratom strains available on the market. Green vein Kratom comes up with the most balanced alkaloid profile, making it one of the preferred choices for everyone.

The best part of green vein Kratom is that it is widely available, making it one of the most affordable Kratom products. The best part of green vein Kratom is that it is suitable for every user. It is so because it is not as mature as the red vein Kratom and not as immature as the white vein Kratom.

Green Kratom sits in the middle, making it easy for users to consume. The green vein Kratom may be beneficial in improving your mood so that you can concentrate on your work.

However, some popular green vein Kratom are Green Malay Kratom, Green Bali Kratom, Green Maeng Da Kratom, etc. However, when you consume green Kratom, be mindful of the dosage. Excessive green Kratom consumption can lead to multiple health problems.

White Vein Kratom

White Kratom can be an excellent choice if you want something that boosts users’ energy. Though the harvesters produce white Kratom strains from the immature leaves, it does not compromise its effectiveness.

White Kratom strains contain a higher concentration of mitragynine which is the primary reason behind its powerful effects. However, it is worth mentioning that white Kratom strains are very rare, making them an expensive product.

So, if you are low on budget, white vein Kratom is not a good option. As the white vein Kratom is a very potent strain, make sure to have it in a controlled dosage.

If you are new to the white vein Kratom, start your journey with a smaller amount to identify how it affects your body and mind.

Then, slowly take higher doses of white vein Kratom to ensure safe consumption. Some prominent white vein Kratom strains are White Thai Kratom, White Indo Kratom, White Maeng Da Kratom, etc.

Yellow Vein Kratom

Yellow vein Kratom is not a well-known Kratom strain. Many theories about their primary origin make it a unique strain.

Many believe that it is a mixture of other strains; therefore, the origin of this strain still needs to be discovered. The yellow strain of one vendor might be different from other suppliers.

However, the leaves of the yellow strain are immature, but they undergo a unique drying and fermenting process. However, the yellow vein Kratom users claimed that they had experienced boosted energy after the consumption.

However, some tremendous yellow Kratom strains are Yellow Maeng Da Kratom, Yellow Borneo Kratom, Yellow Elephant Kratom, etc.

Bentuangie Kratom

It is a comparatively new Kratom strain that has gained immense popularity since it came into the market. The making process of bentuangie Kratom is different from the other Kratom. Harvesters do not make this specific strain with dried leaves; instead, they use raw leaves.

They place the leaves in a sack that retains all the moisture, leaving them shredded. In addition, the unique scent of the leaves helps the users to get a relaxing effect.

This particular strain also possesses some unique properties that make it worth buying. However, the best part of having this strain is that it stays longer compared to other strains available on the market.

How Can Someone Select The Right Strains For Them?

Now that you know the importance of Kratom strains and how they are generally categorized, you can narrow down your choices. But, it is still very confusing for some people as each color strain has many different kinds.

However, you can pick red vein Kratom as it is one of the most popular and may help you with pain relief. While on the other hand, white strains of Kratom offer nootropic effects.

But green and yellow Kratom are perfect for people who do not wish to have something extremely powerful. First, look at the below pointers to pick the right strain for you.

Be Specific About Your Requirements

Among the different strains of Kratom, it is pretty impossible to find the right one if you do not know your expectations. Hence, understanding the problem is crucial in finding the best Kratom strains.

Check Informative Websites

Professional Kratom websites can be a great source that may help you to select the strains of Kratom. In addition, you can find so much information regarding different strains of Kratom and how vein color can determine the effect.

Try A Sample Pack

Nowadays, many vendors offer their customers different strains in smaller amounts to help them find their favorite one. This way, you can quickly test a particular strain before investing considerable money.

Seek Recommendation From Reliable Vendors

Getting recommendations from a reputed vendor about the Kratom strains is always better. As they are experts, they may tell you the different chemical compositions of all Kratom types.

Final Thoughts

Looking at the several perks of having Kratom, people started experimenting with different Kratom types. They look for the best kratom for depression and related health issues. It is easy for advanced Kratom users, but it becomes difficult for beginners to pick the right one among the various options. So, to help them, we have mentioned almost everything they need to know.

However, whatever Kratom you choose, make sure to purchase them from a trustworthy vendor like Kona Kratom that sells premium-quality kratom extract products. Also, make sure to have the strain in a controlled dosage to avoid any health problems.