What Are the 5 Hormonal Imbalances?

Hormonal imbalances result from a disruption in your hormones, and the resulting imbalance can have several effects on your health. They affect how your body processes and manages hormones, how you cope with stress, how you think and react to people, what foods you like or hate, and how you feel mentally and physically. Hormonal imbalances are often overlooked even though they can greatly impact your health, especially if they’re not understood. Here are the 5 hormonal imbalances that can wreak havoc in your body.

Low Estrogen

This imbalance occurs when you don’t produce enough estrogen to maintain balance and function in your body. If you’re not producing enough estrogen, your body has no way to balance the hormones of progesterone, testosterone, cortisol, and DHEA-S (DHEAS). If this imbalance is not corrected, many of the health problems associated with each other will likely develop over time.

Symptoms of low estrogen include a decrease in your libido, menopausal symptoms, fatigue, a weakened immune system, and a loss of overall muscle mass. This imbalance is often the first one that causes many problems that can develop from the other imbalances.

High Cortisol

Cortisol is produced in the adrenal glands and circulates throughout the body as part of the stress response. In response to problems such as its low production or overproduction, cortisol can cause many health problems, including high blood pressure, fat gain around the waist, and central obesity (when you have excess fat around your middle). Cortisol has a profound effect on your mood and health as well. It causes hunger and cravings but makes you feel anxious, depressed, and irritable. This imbalance can even make you sick if not properly addressed.

Symptoms of high cortisol include high blood pressure, fatigue, anxiety and depression, a weakened immune system, and abdominal fat. This hormonal imbalance is often the result of chronic stress, a poor diet, or even withdrawal from things such as alcohol or illicit drugs.

High Testosterone

High testosterone, also known as androgenic imbalances, occurs when you produce too much testosterone concerning estrogen, progesterone, and cortisol. A high amount of testosterone in relation to these hormones causes many symptoms that can be quite severe, including acne, high blood pressure, weak bones, and pain. Prolonged high levels of testosterone can also cause depression, so it’s recommended that you look for ways to counter this problem before it even starts.

Symptoms of high testosterone include a weight gain around the waist, acne and thinning hair, a weakening immune system, depression, and elevated blood pressure. This imbalance can be resolved by improving your diet and exercise routine or working with a hormone doctor to manage your hormone levels.

Low Insulin

Low insulin, otherwise known as insulin resistance, can cause you to gain weight around the waist and central obesity if it goes on for long enough. This imbalance has the most profound impact on your diet in that it makes you crave all of the foods that are bad for you and makes you hate those that are good for you. This can lead to an increase in body fat over time if the imbalance is not corrected.

Symptoms of low insulin include weight gain, central obesity, and cravings for junk food. Low insulin can also cause a myriad of other problems, including high blood pressure, fatigue, and depression. This imbalance is often due to a poor diet, stress, and even a sedentary lifestyle.

Low Prog­es­terone

Low progesterone levels are often the result of an imbalance in estrogen and progesterone. If you don’t produce enough progesterone, your body can become easily imbalanced, and you’ll likely experience some symptoms of these imbalances.

Symptoms associated with low progesterone include migraines, weight gain, mood swings, and depression. When your hormones are out of balance, it’s not uncommon for them to affect other parts of your body, including your hair, skin, bones, and joints.

Bottom Line

While it’s important to address all of your hormones because they’re all involved in keeping you healthy and functioning, these 5 imbalances negatively impact your health more than others. A hormone balance test kit can help you better understand your hormone levels and how to take the necessary steps toward reaching a better balance.