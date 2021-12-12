Unreleased Nokia Ion Mini prototype leaked – releasing soon?

In 2014, a number of Nokia products in development were canceled which included Ion Mini (RM-1028), this is after the acquisition by Microsoft in 2014. Now, the cancelled Ion Mini smartphones images has been reshared on Twitter along with a video.
The phone features a unique wedge-shaped design, as well as a vibrant shell . It was originally scheduled to launch in 2014 and is running on the Android 4.4.2 OS.
Twitter’s tipster Dimitrios reshared the story regarding the look of this phone that features Nokia’s famous vibrant plastic casing, as well as one camera at the rear.
There’s a thicker part on the front of the device. Furthermore, the black screen has lower and upper border, meaning that the screen actually appears smaller than what it appears to be.
It has been discovered that 2014’s Nokia Ion Mini 2 is equipped with Qualcomm MSM8226 (Snapdragon 400) processor. It uses nauOS, an integrated Nokia operating system built in Android 4.4.2.
We still don’t have any official confirmation about the release of this mysterious Nokia Ion Mini smartphone. Do share your thoughts in the comment section below!