Unreleased Nokia Ion Mini prototype leaked – releasing soon?

In 2014, a number of Nokia products in development were canceled which included Ion Mini (RM-1028), this is after the acquisition by Microsoft in 2014. Now, the cancelled Ion Mini smartphones images has been reshared on Twitter along with a video.

The phone features a unique wedge-shaped design, as well as a vibrant shell . It was originally scheduled to launch in 2014 and is running on the Android 4.4.2 OS.

Nokia Ion Mini 2 prototype leaked

Twitter’s tipster Dimitrios reshared the story regarding the look of this phone that features Nokia’s famous vibrant plastic casing, as well as one camera at the rear.

There’s a thicker part on the front of the device. Furthermore, the black screen has lower and upper border, meaning that the screen actually appears smaller than what it appears to be.

[Thread/Exclusive] Presenting the Nokia Ion Mini 2, a cancelled 2014 smartphone, believed to succeed the Nokia X series (& the OG Ion Mini). It was supposed to launch along with the N1 tablet, but sadly it never made its way to the retail stores. But for now, let’s admire it: pic.twitter.com/d5elFFXDJ5 — Dimitrios Vlachos (@ileios) December 10, 2021

And the video I promised you. Keep an eye on my account since I am gonna post many cancelled Nokia devices over the next few days; including the legendary Kataya: pic.twitter.com/RHEGAeO0PG — Dimitrios Vlachos (@ileios) December 10, 2021

It has been discovered that 2014’s Nokia Ion Mini 2 is equipped with Qualcomm MSM8226 (Snapdragon 400) processor. It uses nauOS, an integrated Nokia operating system built in Android 4.4.2.

We still don’t have any official confirmation about the release of this mysterious Nokia Ion Mini smartphone. Do share your thoughts in the comment section below!