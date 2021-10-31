According to the latest news, Twitter is allowing all iOS users to Super Follow select creators through a feature that was first introduced in September. As of now, it is only available for people in the US and Canada. The feature allows users to monetize their Twitter account by creating exclusive content through monthly subscription plans.

It is t b noted that Twitter first announced the Super Follows feature in February started rolling it out from September onwards to select creators. in September. According to SensorTower, within the first two weeks, subscribers contributed around $6000.

Twitter announces Super Follow feature for all iOS users

Note that users who are interested in getting this Super Follows feature would have to meet some minimum requirements as per the Super Follows policy. The conditions are: they have to be at least 18 years or older, have at least 10,000 followers, and have tweeted at least 25 times in the last 30 days. The last condition of the policy is once Super Follow is request is accepted, the creator would have to create a minimum of 25 tweets every 30 days else, it might get canceled.

From this initiative, users would be eligible to earn up to 97 percent of revenue from their Super Follows subscription after in app purchase fees. In simple words, Twitter will take a 3 percent cut. However, if a user earns $50,000, then he or she will be only eligible for 80 percent of the revenue after in app purchase fees.

Apart from this, there would be Super Followers who should get recognition badges and access to bonus content. The company said it has planned to include Android and web users in the next round of Super Follows expansion.