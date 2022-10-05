Top Video Gaming Tournaments You Can Check Out

The video gaming world has become huge, and we’re having a massive pull of competitions coming up. You can find lots of tournaments available in the world today.

If you’re a fan of watching experts play, many esports tournaments are held yearly. You just have to pick the one for you.

Fortunately, sportsbooks even allow fans to place bets on their favorite teams. So, for instance, if you enjoy Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, you can engage in CSGO betting.

It is easy to start; you just have to find the one that works. In that case, we’ve put together a list of top video gaming tournaments to check out.

Call of Duty Championship

Of all the first-person shooting games available, Call of Duty is one of the best you can go with. The game is filled with numerous exciting features that would help to increase your gaming experience. You only have to be part of the experience to know how massive playing Call of Duty can get.

There are different Call of Duty Championships to give a try. You can try the COD World League or the Pro League, where professional players engage in epic battles. The elite players compete in the COD Championship; since 2013, this has been the highest level in COD competitions worldwide.

eSports World Convention

If you want a tournament that encompasses all the various esports games, then the World Convention is a perfect fit. It is one of the oldest events in the history of esports, starting in 2003 from smaller LAN events in Paris. It all started as a convention for first-person shooter games before expanding to other genres.

With its expansion, fans can enjoy their favorite teams as they compete for glory in the event. It has been an exciting feat, and we continue to enjoy some of the best sporting experiences in the world. So, you can find COD odds, CSGO odds, PUBG, and others every ESWC year.

Evolution Championship Series

The Evolution Championship series is the ultimate level for all fighting game players in the world. We have plenty of regional events all over the world, but the end goal is to compete at EVO in Las Vegas. Most top gamers aim to try their luck and showcase their talent on the biggest stages.

EVO offers this level of competitiveness, and gamers that are into Super Smash Bros, Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Tekken, etc., have the chance to enter this event. It all started in 2002 as a small event in Japan before growing more significant and is now the pinnacle of the event for gamers in the fighting world.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Major Championships

In 1999, it started as a simple MOD of Half-Life for CS: GO players, and the goal was to beat other teams. And for years, it remained like that until Valve acquired it and transformed it into an epic event where major teams come together to fight for one of the biggest prizes in the CS: GO world.

Since the growth and popularity increase, we now have CSGO betting sites that offer different odds that you can bet on, and impressively, it takes place twice a year. So, you can expect to enjoy this significant event without any problem. And the prize money has grown up to $1 million.

FIFA eWorld Cup

The FIFA World Cup is one of, if not the most significant sporting events in the world. We have billions of people who watch teams compete for the most coveted prize in soccer.

So, it is no shock that the FIFA eWorld Cup is also gaining traction, and its popularity is going through the roof, with the competition being as high as ever.

Many gamers now compete for a top prize in esports and play against others as they navigate the competition, trying to run away from getting knocked out of the competition. And the good news is that anybody can enter the competition. You can give it a shot online if you’re good enough to play others.

StarCraft II World Championship Series

Every top fan knows and loves the StarCraft Series. It is a beloved game from Blizzard, and as a result, we’re not shocked that it is one of the most played esports today.

The release of StarCraft II gave us the birth of competitive tournaments called the StarCraft II Championship Series.

Players travel to different parts of the world to compete, and the best of the bunch compete in the finals. These finals are held at BlizzCon in California. It allows the top gamers to compete for the ultimate prize, with fans getting into different casual competitions for other kinds of prizes.

Every competitive player in this genre looks forward to playing at BlizzCon.