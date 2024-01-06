Top Unmissable Netflix Shows That Keep You on the Edge

Netflix continuously introduces new original programming, making it challenging to stay updated on the must-watch dramas, comedies, and reality shows. Additionally, Netflix acquires numerous TV series from broadcast and cable networks. To assist you in navigating through the vast selection, we have put together a comprehensive list of the top shows available on Netflix in the United States that will keep you coming back for more.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

This dynamic animated series is an adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s popular graphic novels and Edgar Wright’s 2010 live-action film “Scott Pilgrim.” The TV version features the return of nearly all the original cast members from the movie, who lend their voices to the characters. The show’s story begins in the same place as its predecessors, following the journey of Scott, a somewhat foolish indie rocker from Toronto, who must defeat Ramona’s “seven evil exes” in video game-style combat to pursue a relationship with her.

However, O’Malley and co-creator BenDavid Grabinski deviate from the main plot, infusing the series with outlandish comedy while delving into the deeper aspects of youth and the recklessness of love. Our critic describes the show as having the imaginative elements one would expect from a tale featuring superpowered vegans and espionage robots. If you prefer a more straightforward animated superhero experience, consider watching “Justice League.”

The Crown

Peter Morgan, the writer-producer of this sweeping historical drama, has dedicated six seasons and 60 episodes to capturing the transformations in the United Kingdom during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, from her coronation to the early 2000s. In the first two seasons, Claire Foy portrays the queen, depicting the late 1940s to the mid-60s period. Season 3 introduces Olivia Colman as the queen, starting in 1964 and delving into England’s psychedelic and punk eras.

The series concludes with Imelda Staunton portraying a monarch in turmoil, grappling with the scandals surrounding Prince Charles and Princess Diana. “The Crown” entices viewers with its exceptional ensemble cast and abundant production, offering a captivating display of grandeur and remarkable performances. Our critic aptly described it as “an indulgent feast of exquisite scenes and stellar acting.” (For another captivating glimpse into British high society, we recommend watching “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”)

Blue Eye Samurai

This thrilling and gory animated series for adults takes inspiration from the iconic samurai films and TV shows of the 1960s and ’70s. However, thanks to the talented writers/creators Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, it possesses a unique attitude and sensibility. Maya Erskine lends her voice to Mizu, a wanderer without a master in 17th-century Japan. Mizu must conceal both her gender and her mixed-race heritage as she embarks on a quest to find the European man who might be her father. While Mizu’s journey forms the core of “Blue Eye Samurai,” Green and Noizumi skillfully utilize this sprawling and captivating saga to delve into the conflicts and contradictions of the Edo era. (For another visionary animated series, check out “Love Death & Robots.”).

Quarterback

Netflix’s inaugural venture with the NFL resulted in a compelling show that gave fans an up-close and personal look into the lives of three prominent quarterbacks in the game. Throughout the eight-episode season, viewers were immersed in the 2022 NFL journey of Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins from the Minnesota Vikings, and Marcus Mariota from the Atlanta Falcons.

The show offered a unique glimpse into the immense commitment and perseverance demanded by the game’s most crucial position, allowing fans to appreciate the hard work involved truly. As one of Netflix’s most triumphant sports docuseries, anticipation builds among viewers as they eagerly await the second season, anticipating the new experiences and revelations it will bring.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Writer-director Mike Flanagan returns to literary horror with his latest mini-series, following the success of his acclaimed Netflix productions “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” This eerie series takes inspiration from various characters and stories by Edgar Allan Poe, resulting in a spine-chilling and enthralling narrative.

Blending elements of social satire and gothic melodrama, the show revolves around Bruce Greenwood’s character, the head of a scandal-plagued family involved in the illegal drug trade. Through flashbacks, the audience witnesses the tumultuous rise and fall of this family, with a stellar cast including Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, and Henry Thomas infusing the story with personality and humor amidst its grim themes of greed and revenge. Flanagan has also created “Midnight Mass,” a mini-series reminiscent of Stephen King’s style, delving into supernatural phenomena within a quaint fishing village.

One Piece

For over two decades, the manga series “One Piece” has enthralled readers with the thrilling exploits of Monkey D. Luffy, a friendly and superpowered pirate captain. Accompanied by his stylishly dressed Straw Hat crew, Luffy embarks on an epic quest to uncover a legendary treasure. This captivating comic has not only inspired movies and video games. Still, it has also made its way onto the small screen as a live-action series featuring a talented international ensemble led by Inaki Godoy in the role of Luffy. With its vibrant visuals and adrenaline-pumping action, this adaptation of “One Piece” brings the animated world to vivid reality.

