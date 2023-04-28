Roulette is a game of chance that has been enjoyed by people all over the world for centuries. While the majority of players enjoy the game as a form of entertainment, there are some who have turned it into a profession. These professional roulette players have spent years honing their skills and perfecting their strategies, and some have even become famous for their success. In this article, we will take a closer look at the top 5 most famous professional roulette players.

Joseph Jagger

Joseph Jagger is perhaps the most famous professional roulette player of all time. Born in Yorkshire, England in 1830, Jagger worked as a textile engineer before turning his attention to roulette. In 1873, he hired six clerks to record the results of every spin on the roulette wheels at the Beaux-Arts Casino in Monte Carlo. After analyzing the data, Jagger discovered that one of the wheels had a slight bias that caused certain numbers to come up more often than others. He used this information to win over $325,000 (equivalent to over $6 million today) at the casino.

Norman Leigh

Norman Leigh was another famous professional roulette gambler who made a name for himself in the 1960s and 70s. Born in Manchester, England, Leigh was a businessman who used his mathematical skills to develop a successful roulette strategy. He would carefully study the results of each spin, looking for patterns and biases in the wheel. He would then place his bets accordingly, often winning large sums of money. Leigh was known for his flamboyant personality and love of luxury, and he became a regular at the most exclusive casinos in Monte Carlo and Las Vegas.

Ashley Revell

Ashley Revell is a modern-day professional roulette player who gained fame for his bold bet in 2004. Revell, who was born in London, England, sold all of his possessions, including his house and car, and put the proceeds on a single spin of the roulette wheel at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. He bet everything on red, and the ball landed on 7 red, winning him $270,600. Revell used his winnings to start an online poker site, which he later sold for a profit.

Laszlo Kovacs

Laszlo Kovacs is a Hungarian-born professional roulette player who made his fortune in the 1980s and 90s. Kovacs was a skilled mathematician and used his knowledge of probability to come up with a strategy. Laszlo would carefully bet his money after spending a lot of time studying the roulette games, their probabilities and biases. Kovacs had an ability to stay calm under pressure, and he became a regular at the most exclusive casinos in Monte Carlo and Las Vegas.

Charles Wells

Charles Wells was a British gambler who gained fame for his incredible winning streak at the Monte Carlo Casino in 1891. Wells, who was known as “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo,” won over 1 million francs in a single night using a combination of luck and skill. He went on to win even more money over the next few days, earning him a place in history as one of the most successful casino games players of all time.

Final Conclusions

While professional roulette players may seem like a rarity, there have been many people over the years who have made a living playing the game. These players have used a variety of strategies and techniques to beat the odds and win big at the roulette table. However, it's important to note that roulette is still a game of chance, and even the most skilled players can experience losing streaks. It's also important to gamble responsibly and never bet more than you can afford to lose. But whether you're a professional player or simply enjoy the game as a form of entertainment, roulette is a timeless classic that will continue to captivate players for generations to come.