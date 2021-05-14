Tokyo Revengers Episode 6 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

Takemichi goes back in past again but this time to prevent the death of Draken. Naoto reminds him about the death of the vice president that happened 12 years ago and suggests it could be a trigger that changed Mikey. Mikey and his gang have a meeting where they decide to declare the war on Moebius.

The 2 generations long Moebius attacked a friend of Pah’s and he seeks revenge against them. Despite being a new gang, Mikey doesn’t hesitate and declares that they will fight Moebius. Tokyo Revengers episode 6 will likely initiate the proceedings of this war as Takemichi tries to protect Draken.

Tokyo Revengers is an ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same name. It is a story of a guy Takemichi who traverses between two timelines to save her beloved Hina. Tokyo Revengers tells an epic tale of revenge, human values, love and discusses some heavy themes. With episode 6, the anime will add another spectacular chapter to this saga.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 6

The official release date for the Tokyo Revengers episode 6 is May 16th, 2021. With the opening theme “Cry Baby” by Official Hife Dandism and the ending theme “Koko de lki o shite” by eill, Rion Kujo will be directing the episode. Find below the release dates of the episode for different countries.

Japan – 2:38 AM, May 16th

USA/Canda – 3:00 PM, May 16th

India – 12:30 AM, May 16th

UK – 8:00 PM, May 16th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, May 16th

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers Episode 6?

Fans will be delighted to know that Tokyo Revengers is free to stream. You will be able to watch the upcoming episode on the YouTube channel MuseAsia.

What are Spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Episode 6?

The next episode of Tokyo Revengers will adapt chapter 13 and onwards from the manga. Takemichi will advance his attempts to prevent the death of Draken. Find the spoilers for the upcoming release down below.

Visiting Osanai

Back to the present timeline, Naoto and Takemichi visit Osanai, the ex-leader of Moebius. They are highly surprised to see that Osanai is now just a construction worker. Naoto asks him about the incident that took place 12 years ago and about the death of Draken.

Osanai denies the murder allegation against his gang and says it was an internal job among Toman. Possibly, someone wanted to destroy Toman so they set this ploy.

Back to Past

Takemichi decides that he will stop the fight between Toman and Moebius at any cost. He swarms to a warehouse where both Mikey and Draken are present along with Pah. He proposes that they stop the fight or Toman will get destroyed.

Mikey says his gang will continue the fight regardless but Draken asks him to consider a proposal. Just then, the leader of Osanai enters the warehouse and challenges them to a fight.

Quick Recap of Tokyo Revengers Episode 6

The last episode saw Takemichi learn about the death of Draken. He intends to save him and others that will follow the same trail. Let’s take a quick look at events that transpired in the latest episode of Tokyo Revengers.

Draken’s Fate

Naoto informs Takemichi about Draken’s death that took place 12 years ago. He asks him to go back to the past and find out the reason for it. We also discover that when Naoto goes back to the present, his previous self reverts to his past self. Meaning that he’s no longer the adult him at that time.

Meeting with Toman

Draken invites Takemichi to a shrine. Over there all members of Toman gather for an announcement. Pah reveals that his friend was beaten by the Moebius gang and they raped his wife. Mikey asks him if he wants Toman to wage war against this gang to which he agrees.

How will Takemichi prevent the death of Draken? Will Moebius and Toman fight?