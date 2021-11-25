Tokyo 24-ku new trailer reveals release date & more details

The latest promotional video for CloverWorks studio’s original anime, Tokyo 24-ku (Tokyo Twenty Four Ward), it was announced that the project was scheduled to premiere on January 5, 2022 with a 1-hour special episode.

Production team of Tokyo 24-ku

Naokatsu Tsuda (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) directs the project at CloverWorks Studios

Baio Shimokura as writer and screen supervisor.

The FIF duo as character design and Takahiro Kishida (Haikyuu!!) as responsible for the design adaptation.

Hideyuki Fukasawa (Fate / stay night: Unlimited Blade Works) as the soundtrack composer.

Tokyo 24-ku anime or Tokyo Twenty Fourth Ward revolves around an artificial island known as “District 24” occupied by 3 friends who have known each other since childhood namely Ran, Koki and Shuta. Although always together, but all three have different social positions, hobbies, and personalities. A strange thing happened with their phone calls starting to ring at the same time.

A phone call from a friend they thought was dead, urging them to “choose the future.” This is how each of them will believe in their own way of doing things to protect the future of the people of District 24.