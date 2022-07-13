The results of the UEFA Champions League draw have been announced

The draws for the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League took place at the House of European Football in Nyon, which is considered the headquarters of the Union of European Football Associations, on June 15.

How was the draw held?

All clubs were originally divided into two different categories: those who go the Champions Path and those who go the League Path. Let’s look at each option.

The Champions Path

There are 20 soccer clubs in the selection process. Of these, only 5 teams start the fight at this stage. The remaining 15 will play in the matches of the first qualifying round, after which the strongest of them will pass on.

First, the participants were divided into seeded and unseeded. The selection criterion is based on the team rating and its coefficient.

Then all the participants were divided into three groups. The first two have six teams, and the third has eight. The division into groups took place according to the principles of UEFA Club Competitions Committee.

Then the balls with the names of the football clubs are placed in two bowls for seeded and unseeded teams. The facilitator takes one ball out of each bowl and transfers them to a third bowl, then shuffles them. The team whose balloon is taken out first plays the first game at home.

Results of the draw

In Group 1, the best team in the pair Tobol Kostanay – Ferencvaros will fight with the winner of Slovan Bratislava – Dinamo Batumi.

Lincoln Red Imps team will play with the strongest team in the pair GNK Dinamo-Shkupi, and Zürich – with Lech Poznań or Qarabağ.

In the second group we are waiting for the match between Viktoria Plzeň and the best in the match HJK – RFS. The New Saints will play Linfield, then they will fight with Bodø/Glimt or KÍ.

The most interesting situation for the Malmö club, as its opponent will be the winner of the preliminary round. The best of this pair will play Ballkani or Žalgiris.

In the third group Olympiacos and Maccabi Haifa avoided the qualifying round, they will play each other. Ludogorets and Sutjeska will compete for the right to play with Shamrock Rovers or Hibernians.

Maribor or Shakhtyor Soligorsk will play Zrinjski or Sheriff. And finally,

Pyunik will take on CFR Cluj to fight against Diddeleng or Tirana.

The League Path

The draw process is slightly simplified: since there are only four soccer clubs involved, they are not divided into groups, but simply marked as seeded and unseeded teams.

Draw result

The Midtjylland team will face AEK Larnaca and Dynamo Kyiv will play Fenerbahçe.

All the matches will be held from June 21 to July 13. And then we have two more draws: for the third qualifying round and for the playoffs.