The Growth of eSports in the Betting Industry

No matter what sort of sports you’re into, chances are that you’ve heard of eSports. Whether it’s League of Legends or Fortnite, the games have attracted millions of players to compete against one another and become household names.

It’s not just about playing these games anymore—now there are professional teams with big salaries and massive fans all over the world. And if you thought betting on traditional sports was fun, imagine how much more fun it would be to place a wager on your favorite eSport!

The eSports industry is growing at a rapid pace, and it’s not just attracting young viewers. In fact, the eSports betting market has grown so much that it’s now worth over $1 billion annually.

In 2018 alone, more than 400 million fans watched or participated in eSports events worldwide–and that number continues to grow each year. The industry has become such a multi-billion dollar phenomenon that even traditional sports leagues like MLB and NBA have started their own professional leagues centered around video games like Fortnite or League of Legends (LOL).

The most popular eSports games vary by country but the top three are League of Legends (LOL), Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO).

The betting on these games is also growing at an exponential rate; over $10 billion was wagered on eSports in 2017 alone through sportsbooks and casinos around the world. This number doesn’t include illegal wagers or wagering with friends and colleagues who are willing to take action against their favorite teams or players.

Betting on your favorite eSport is the quickest way to make money playing the game. You can bet on games you already play or even ones you don’t know anything about. The beauty of eSports betting is that there are so many different ways to bet!

You can wager against other people who are watching live streams of matches, which makes for great competition and helps keep things interesting for everyone involved.

You can also place bets on eSports competitions with friends as well as strangers online through websites like Bet365 and so on

When it comes to eSports, each country has its own favorite game. The United States’ most popular games are League of Legends and Fortnite, while China’s are League of Legends and DOTA2.

The list below shows the top 5 eSports games by country:

The United States: League of Legends and Fortnite

Brazil: League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Germany: Overwatch and Rocket League

France: Overwatch and Rainbow Six Siege

Russia: League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

China: League of Legends and DOTA2

There are many ways to bet on eSports, from traditional sportsbooks to online casinos and more. The options are endless, but there are also some important things you should know before you make your first wager.

Sportsbooks: These sites offer all kinds of bets related to traditional sports, including football (soccer), basketball and baseball. You can also find odds on horse racing here as well as much more obscure competitions like fencing or archery contests. They’re also great places if you’re looking for in-play betting options where you can place bets right up until game time begins–or even during play!

Online casinos: Casinos have been around since the early days of gambling itself so it’s no surprise that they’ve started offering eSports games too! Most major casino brands now offer slot machines based around popular video games like Fortnite or League Of Legends; these machines tend not only to feature artwork inspired by these titles but even include bonus features such as free spins which allow players extra chances at winning big prizes without having spent any real money yet! Other games include roulette tables where players can choose between placing bets on either team colors (blue vs red) OR individual characters within each team; this means there’s plenty of room for anyone to get involved!

Online betting sites: These are the most popular option for eSports fans as they offer a wide range of markets on just about every major competition out there. You can find odds on everything from which team will win a tournament or even individual matches within those events to how many kills each player will rack up in their next match; it’s all available at your fingertips and ready to bet on whenever you want!

