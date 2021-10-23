Distributed by online streaming platform Netflix, The Crown is a historical television drama series that revolves around Queen Elizabeth II and the journey of her life. The announcement of its 5th season just came around and we are here to talk about it.

The series has been center to praises for its cinematography and acting while some have often criticized its underwhelming elements. Nonetheless, it has remained one of the most-watched series on the platform, hence we are getting a new season and possibly more to follow after that. Here is everything you need to know about The Crown season 5.

The Crown Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates Here

The Crown Season 5 Plot

The Crown tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and her life through the course of history. It starts right from her birth and her days during her childhood. As time progresses, the series delves deeper into other aspects of her life and focuses on her exploits as the queen.

It begins in 1947 with her marriage to Philip and continues into the 21st century. Each season of the show covers different periods of her life. Incidentally, the series hires different actors to play the assigned roles as the characters age.

In its first season, we see the events taking place during the ministry of Winston Churchill and the circumstances that make him take the resignation. The story follows through right to 1955 where it concludes its first season.

Similarly, other seasons follow the same suit. They focus on a particular era and the significant occurrences that happened in that period and the Queen’s role in it. It provides the viewers with a different perspective on Elizabeth’s life.

The Crown Season 4 Recap

In The Crown’s season 4 recap, Thatcher finds herself in trouble after the deputy prime minister resigns from his position. With her leadership under threat, she visits the Queen under the notion of dissolving the parliament. However, the Queen has separate opinions and doesn’t want her to go through that door.

With no other options left, she decides to quit the ministry and in doing so, receives the honor of Order of Merit. On the other hand, the situation between Charles and Diana isn’t getting any better. Philip has made it clear to Diana where her loyalties lie.

Elizabeth surely doesn’t want Charles to separate from Diana but he’s concerned about the affair. On the other hand, Elizabeth wants to ensure that the family sticks together and doesn’t become a laughing stock in the center of the world.

The Crown Season 5 Release Date

There’s no concrete released date announced by Netflix yet, however, going by their latest announcement, the tentative release month for the show is November 2022. Though, that will likely change as we approach the release date.

Regardless of that, the show will continue its outing in a few more seasons. The creators have confirmed that 5th season isn’t going to be the last one. Hence, the fans can rest assured that their favorite show will run for an extended period.

The Crown Season 5 Cast

The show has a tradition of changing cast every two seasons. The last season ended around 1990 and it’s another two seasons have concluded, we may see some new faces, or maybe not? Well, Queen Elizabeth has reached substantial age so maybe they could keep Olivia Colman for the role via some makeup.

The same thing goes for another major character Tobias Menzies. As for others, we will learn soon as more things get announced regarding the show.

What are your expectations from the show? Let us know your thoughts down below.