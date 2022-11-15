The 5 Best Types of Poker for Beginners

When it comes to a beginner-friendly poker game, most people tend to consider Texas Hold’em as the most viable option available out there. However, that’s not true at all.

Poker is quite a diversified gaming series, and it has a lot more to offer than a single option. So, let’s get to know them a little more intimately.

The Best Beginner-Friendly Poker Games

Playing poker can be quite fun and enigmatic at the same time. Nevertheless, if there’s money involved in the game, we’d suggest you be careful. There’s no need to get bankrupt for a game, right? Anyway, now that we’ve warned you let’s begin with our article.

5: Point-Limit Omaha.

Considering how the list will go, Omaha is the most difficult game we’re going to talk about in our article. However, it’s pretty beginner-friendly, so pardon our inclusion, maybe?

At the core, the game is quite similar to Texas Hold’em.

It can be played by up to nine people; two to the left of your deal will post the big and small blind. In the beginning, you’ll receive four cards, which will stand for the number of betting rounds.

In this game, the Ace is known as the smallest option for the lowest hand, and the higher card in the other way. Straight and Flush don’t affect or change the lower value anyhow.

The best lowest-hand combination of the game is Ace to Five (A2345). It’s known as the wheel in the game and can help you become the winner of any match.

4: Five-Card Draw.

Five-card draw is literally the most basic poker game available out there. And truth be told, it’s the first game that taught us how to build our basics.

The goal of the game is pretty simple.

All you need to do is to get the best hand in the game (of five cards) after the dealing begins. It will also take the card exchange round into consideration.

While the game is pretty fun, it would also require a combination of luck and strategy to win. So, don’t forget to be extra cautious during the card exchange round.

That’s where you can make or break your game!

3: Seven-Card Stud.

Seven-Card Stud is simplification personified.

The game will begin with you getting two face-down cards and a single one with its face-up. The next three cards you get will also be faced-up, like the third one. In the end, the final card will be dealt face-down. Then, you will have to choose the best five cards on your deck and use them together to put down the strongest combination.

In this game, you will get all of your information from the face-up cards to make your strategic decision. And the final round will make or break your game. So, stay vigilant!

2: Chinese Poker.

The Chinese poker game is a model with incomplete information. In this case, four people will be able to participate, and a standard 52-card deck will be used.

There won’t be any joker available there.

The main objective of the game is to accumulate a hand with three different combinations that can be created with 13 cards. There’s a little bit of a luck factor in the game. But if you play your cards right, we’re pretty sure that you can win easily.

1: Texas Hold’em.

Texas Hold’em is literally the easiest option of all. Here’s what the game looks like.

In the beginning, a single player will be assigned the role of the dealer, and the other two will be called ‘big blind’ and ‘small blind.’ In the initial betting round, each of the players will get two cards to face down. Now, you will have three options.

You can either give up or discard whatever you have in your hands. Or, match the amount of money offered by the big blind. Or, raise.

That’s how the game will go, really.

The Bottom Line

So, what do you think? Which games are you going to play? What do you think will be the best for you? Don’t forget to let us know all about it in the comment section below. And, if you want to share any kind of knowledge, tell us about that as well. We’d love to hear from you.