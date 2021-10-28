According to the latest news, Tesla has upgraded its Tesla’s Sentry mode to let owners view a live stream. The feature uses the car’s cameras like a surveillance system to catch would be thieves and vandals. As per Electrek, the Sentry Mode Live Camera Access feature will be rolled out with Tesla’s 2021.36.8 software update. As of now, an Android release is yet to be confirmed.

Tesla’s release note describes this feature as “You can now remotely view your car’s surroundings when parked to confirm the safety of your environment before returning to your car.” The feature originally launched in 2019 and it looks like a significant upgrade. Although there have been workarounds, Sentry Mode has so far recorded footage locally. In a tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the feature will let owners remotely talk through the car’s speaker if enabled. He tweeted “You can also talk through the car speaker. Great for practical jokes.”

Tesla Sentry mode will remotely stream live footage from car cameras

The Tesla Sentry mode feature is included with Tesla’s Premium Connectivity subscription that comes with a cost of $10 a month after an initial free trial. Currently, the free trial is of 30 days for Model 3 and Y purchases, and one year with the Model S and X.

Other noteworthy features of the Premium Connectivity feature include access to video and music streaming services. Tesla’s release notes point out footage streamed from the car will be end to end encrypted. This means only you will be able to view the footage.