Tesla recalls vehicles over cruise control concerns

This year, Tesla has undergone negative publicity in China. Officials raised concerns over security risks. How the US automaker handles customer complaints in the country has also been highlighted. Recently, The Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla is recalling more than 285,000 vehicles in China.

As per the report, most of these were made locally. The report also points out safety risks with the vehicles’ cruise control.

Last Saturday, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said that the recall includes 249,855 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles manufactured in Tesla’s Giga factory in Shanghai, and 35,655 imported Model 3 vehicles. All these are produced between December 2019 and June 2021.

The regulator said the vehicles’ cruise control systems could be activated by accident. They also said that car owners can upgrade their vehicle’s cruise control systems software remotely.

It is to be noted that Tesla didn’t immediately respond to this. As per the WSJ, Tesla posted an apology to its page on Weibo. Back in 2018, Tesla signed an agreement to build a facility in China and began delivering cars produced at its Shanghai Giga factory from December 2019 onwards.

At that time, Tesla said, it has a goal of producing around 500,000 vehicles per year in China which is the largest electric vehicle market in the world.