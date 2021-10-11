Tesla expects to start production at its German Gigafactory by this year

This weekend¸ in an open house at Tesla’s new Gigafactory near Berlin, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company is aiming to begin production of its Model Y cars there within this year.

Musk estimates this firm will be producing between 5,000 and 10,000 vehicles weekly by the end of 2022. This was first reported by Bloomberg. However, as of now, Tesla is still waiting for final approval for the plant. The final approval will be granted after local authorities evaluate its environmental impact on the area.

Yesterday, Tesla held a “Giga-Fest” county fair style event in Gruenheide near the Gigafactory which included music, rides, and food trucks along with tours of the new plant for local residents. Tesla’s German Gigafactory is in the final phases of construction after getting delayed multiple times. Mostly, the delay came due to complaints raised by environmental groups in the area who showed concerns about the factory’s water use and disruption to wildlife.

Yesterday, Musk said Tesla would plant more trees than it cut down during construction and use as little water as possible in the factory. It is to be noted that it was in 2019 when Musk first announced Tesla would locate its European Gigafactory in Germany. At that time, Musk referred it as a “machine that builds the machine.” Tesla said it aims to produce as many as 500,000 cars a year and have around 12,000 employees at the plant.

To hear more about the factory, we have to wait till the local authorities grant Tesla approval.