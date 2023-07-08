Tenpuru Anime Release Date: Get Ready to Immerse Yourself!

The highly anticipated release of “Tenpuru,” a captivating new series that promises an extraordinary blend of action, adventure, and fantasy, is avidly anticipated by anime fans. This article explores the captivating world of Tenpuru and reveals the eagerly anticipated release date that fans have been waiting for.

The premiere of episode 1 of TenPuru is scheduled for July 9, 2023. The anime comprises twelve episodes and is based on the same-titled Japanese manga by Kimitake Yoshioka. As the premiere date for episode 1 of TenPuru approaches, viewers are eager to learn where they can watch the program.

The anime is directed by Kazuomi Koga, who is well-known for Rent-a-Girlfriend, Fire Force, Akame ga KILL, and other works. The story of TenPuru is about a boy who falls in love with a female, causing him to have impure thoughts. Immediately thereafter, he resolves to abandon his worldly ways and become a Buddhist monk. However, the temple he chooses to dedicate himself to is filled with women.

Related: Gogo Anime: A Popular Anime Streaming Service with English Subtitles Is Launched Online.

Ten Puru Plot & Expectations

Akemitsu Akegami’s father constantly reminded him that no one can exist alone, which prompted him to isolate himself from others to prove his father wrong.

Soon he meets a young woman who causes him to have impure thoughts, so he resolves to become a Buddhist monk to rid himself of these impure thoughts.

However, it’s not that simple! Because the time he chooses to devote himself to is filled with women, and because the same young woman is also a part of the temple.

Yes, this is how yet another harem story will commence, so be sure to add the anime to your watchlist if you want to know what happens next.

The official TenPuru website has revealed a sneak peek of their impending anime, which we have reproduced below.

Akimitsu Akagami, who has spent his days studying and working part-time while ignoring the womanizing Akagami family, falls in love at first sight with Yuzuki Aoba, a girl he encounters by accident.

Since then, Meiko, who has been completely engulfed by the wave of earthly desires, has resisted his blood and entered the temple to live stoically, only to discover that it is a nunnery filled with attractive women!

Related: Undead Unluck Anime Release Date: A Supernatural Thrill Ride Coming Soon!

Is a TenPuru Trailer Currently Available?

Yes, TenPuru has released a promotional video, which is also accessible on YouTube and their official website.

Where Can I View TenPuru?

We anticipate that Crunchyroll will transmit the anime, though no broadcast or delivery information has yet been disclosed.