Telegram releases version 8.0 update for both Android and iOS

According to the latest news, with its latest update, Telegram is expanding support for video live streams. Telegram version 8.0 is now available on both iOS and Android. It now allows live streams to be watched by an unlimited number of viewers.

Previously, it was restricted to 1000 members. Other new features include more options while forwarding messages, a shortcut to switch between channels, a new “choosing a sticker” status in chats, and an unread messages counter in comment threads.

By increasing the maximum number of viewers, Telegram is on its way to becoming a full on mobile live streaming platform. Here, as many as 30 users will be able to broadcast at once.

In the latest update, developers introduced a new option to remove captions and hide sender names while forwarding messages and media, and scrolling to the bottom of a text channel now includes new options.

According to a report, in January 2021, Telegram had 500 million active users. With these productive updates, Telegram is expected to touch new heights this year.

Via